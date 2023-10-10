Overview: Entebbe club’s Frista Birabwa scored 90 gross to win on count back over fellow clubmate Jovia Apio in the 16 to 18 years girls’ category. The 16-18 years’ category (boys) was championed by Musa Kirya (Entebbe club) with 74 gross.

The 2023 Uganda Junior Golf Open was successfully held at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club course in Kampala on Tuesday, October 10.

Junior golfers from the different clubs in the country were courageous as they aggressively took part in the day-long event that had varying age clusters (12 to 18 years) in either gender.

By close of business on the busy day, Uganda Golf Club’s Ariana Bholim, aged 12 years won the girls’ 12-13 years category with 86 gross ahead of Esther Kemigisa from Toro club (93).

Winnie Musuya (Mehta club) won the 14-15 years girls’ section with 85 gross, 4 strokes ahead of Keisha Kagoro (89).

Entebbe club’s Frista Birabwa scored 90 gross to win on count back over fellow clubmate Jovia Apio in the 16 to 18 years girls’ category.

Peter Mayende of Mehta Golf Club won the 12 to 13 years boy’s category with 78 gross ahead of Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club Namulonge’s Gerald Mawejje (84).

In the 14-15 years’ boys section, Joel Okoth (Mehta Golf Club) scored 77 gross to topple the rest.

Kilembe Mines Golf club’s Reagan Kambale came second with 79 gross.

The 16-18 years’ category (boys) was championed by Musa Kirya (Entebbe club) with 74 gross.

Kirya was two strokes better than Hussein Kato (Kilembe Mines) who scored 76.

Idd Mubarak (Kilembe Mines) had 77, the same score as two national team players Juma Abit (Mehta) and Reagan Akena (Mehta).

The juniors open has officially opened the course for this year’s series of the Uganda Golf open that have the women, amateurs, pro-am and the professionals.