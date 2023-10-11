Former Uganda Cranes coach Timothy Batabaire has praised Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as one that changed his perception about football.

The big centre half played for only one club in Uganda, SC Villa before joining paid ranks in Serbia and later South Africa where he spent over a decade and made his name at Bloemfontein Celtic and later Bidvest Wits.

“In Uganda, am a one club man as I only played for SC Villa,” he started while appearing on the Police FC TV Show on SuperSport.

“When I joined Villa, the arrangement was that I play, and they pay my tuition at Makerere University which they did.

Together we have a history. One of his pioneer players on the African continent and he championed my break in the professional Ranks

“However, when Micho came to Villa Park, he changed my perception about football and that’s when I took it seriously as a career and he opened my path to professional football.”

Batabaire joined the Jogoos as a young player in 1999 under Paul Hasule and became a mainstay at the heart of defence helping Villa win five league titles before he left for paid ranks in 2004.

He also played for the Uganda Cranes between 2000 and 2008 making a formidable partnership with Ibrahim Ssekagya at centre back amassing over 34 caps.

He currently stays in South Africa and is the man behind the innovation of a Police FC TV Show on SuperSport using his connections to market not only the Cops but Ugandan football at large.