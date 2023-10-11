Overview: Defending champion Martha Babirye will tee-off at 9:50 AM alongside Judith Komugisha and Joweria Namanda.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Golf Open

Day 1 (Silver Category)

Thursday, 12th October

At Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

The opening round for the silver category of female golfers at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies golf open will officially swing off on Thursday, 12th October at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala city.

A total of 42 golfers will swing into action for the 54 holes’ competition as early as 8:00 AM.

The official practice round was held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 and was marred by heavy rains in the afternoon.

This was followed by the official tee-off for the sponsors and officials of Uganda Golf Union (UGU), previous Uganda Ladies Golf Union presidents as well as Uganda Golf Club.

“We are set to have the Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Golf Open swing off; first with the silver category on Thursday. These will be joined by the bronze cluster and seniors on Friday before the final round on Saturday. The course is in very great shape and all preparations have been well done. We appreciate all the sponsors and partners for the support.” Dorren Mwesigye, the president of Uganda Ladies Golf Union.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Dorren Mwesigye swings off

Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Brand Manager during the ceremonial Tee off on hole 12 of Uganda Golf Club

There is a foreign legion of golfers from Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and Malawi set to play.

Defending champion Martha Babirye will tee-off at 9:50 AM alongside Judith Komugisha and Joweria Namanda.

Arusha based Tanzanian Iddy Hussein Madina will play with Julian Joan Nampewo and Phoebe Chandiru, commencing at 8:20 AM.

On form Evah Magala, a recent winner of the 54-holes’ Uganda Golf Club Ladies open tees off at 10:00 AM with Sarah Nduhukire and Rwanda’s Irumva Matutina.

Long hitting Meron Kyomugisha drives off at 9:40 AM and will play alongside Assa Nambogwe and Keisha W. Kagoro.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of the open.

Other partners include absa bank, nbs sport, National Council of Sports (NCS), Pinnacle Security, Crown Beverages Limited (Aquafina), Casemedcare, Medisell, HH (Motorola) and others.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union past presidents

Flag raising ceremony at Uganda Golf Club

Full Draw:

8:00 AM : Resty Nalutaaya (Uganda), Ashley Awour (Kenya), Prudence Nimukama (Uganda)

: Resty Nalutaaya (Uganda), Ashley Awour (Kenya), Prudence Nimukama (Uganda) 8:10 AM: Frank Lovnes (Tanzania), Rebecca Muwanguzi (Uganda), Lin Li Xia (Uganda)

Frank Lovnes (Tanzania), Rebecca Muwanguzi (Uganda), Lin Li Xia (Uganda) 8:20 AM : Julia Joan Nampewo (Uganda), Phoebe Chandiru (Uganda), Iddy Hussein Madina (Tanzania)

: Julia Joan Nampewo (Uganda), Phoebe Chandiru (Uganda), Iddy Hussein Madina (Tanzania) 8:30 AM: Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda), Vicky Elias (Tanzania), Joyce A. Kisembo (Uganda)

Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda), Vicky Elias (Tanzania), Joyce A. Kisembo (Uganda) 8:40 AM : Berna Musanabera (Uganda), Roza Mbilizi (Malawi), Elias Chiku (Tanzania)

: Berna Musanabera (Uganda), Roza Mbilizi (Malawi), Elias Chiku (Tanzania) 8:50 AM: Rita Akot Apell (Uganda), Mercy N. Nyanchama (Kenya), Winnie Musuya (Uganda)

Rita Akot Apell (Uganda), Mercy N. Nyanchama (Kenya), Winnie Musuya (Uganda) 9:00 AM : Gloria Nanyonga (Uganda), Evarlyne Asiimwe (Uganda), Janet W.Kabayonga (Uganda)

: Gloria Nanyonga (Uganda), Evarlyne Asiimwe (Uganda), Janet W.Kabayonga (Uganda) 9:10 AM : Lillian Koowe (Uganda), Wendy Angu’deyo (Uganda), Margaret Njoki (Kenya)

: Lillian Koowe (Uganda), Wendy Angu’deyo (Uganda), Margaret Njoki (Kenya) 9:20 AM : Robinah Angom (Uganda), Ayne Magombe (Tanzania), Peace A. Kabasweka (Uganda)

: Robinah Angom (Uganda), Ayne Magombe (Tanzania), Peace A. Kabasweka (Uganda) 9:30 AM : Caroline Namutebi (Uganda), Vivian Achen (Uganda), Sarah Kangana (Burundi)

: Caroline Namutebi (Uganda), Vivian Achen (Uganda), Sarah Kangana (Burundi) 9:40 AM : Meron Kyomugisha (Uganda), Assa Nambogwe (Uganda), Keisha W. Kagoro (Uganda)

: Meron Kyomugisha (Uganda), Assa Nambogwe (Uganda), Keisha W. Kagoro (Uganda) 9:50 AM : Judith Komugisha (Uganda), Martha Babirye (Uganda), Joweria Namanda (Uganda)

: Judith Komugisha (Uganda), Martha Babirye (Uganda), Joweria Namanda (Uganda) 10:00 AM : Sarah Nduhukire (Uganda), Irumva Matutina (Rwanda), Evah O. Magala (Uganda)

: Sarah Nduhukire (Uganda), Irumva Matutina (Rwanda), Evah O. Magala (Uganda) 10:10 AM: Harriet Kitaka (Uganda), Anne Abeja (Uganda), Frista Birabwa (Uganda)