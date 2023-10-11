Overview: As the tournament unfolds over the next few days, golf enthusiasts and spectators can expect to witness a fusion of exceptional golfing action, with memorable moments on and off the course.

The Uganda Golf Club Kitante is set to host the highly anticipated Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championship 2023 golfing tournament, starting with the Ladies Open.

The action-packed event is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, October 12, at 8:00am, marking the dawn of an exceptional golfing spectacle from some of the most talented golfers from different countries.

Among the notable contenders is Martha Babirye, the reigning champion of the Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Open, who returns to defend the title everyone is after.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Dorren Mwesigye swings off

“The competition is going to be fierce and the spectators are going to enjoy a spectacular golfing experience. We have over 80 players registered for tomorrow with about 19 foreign players confirmed. Of course, I am rooting for a Ugandan to take the title once again,” said Doreen Mwesigye, the President of the Ladies Golf Union.

With a lot at stake, it is indeed true that the competition will be intense, as golfers from various backgrounds and skill levels, have vowed to showcase their talent and passion for the game.

Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Brand Manager swings off

“This is going to be an exciting start, and Johnnie Walker is geared up to deliver an incredible golfing experience for the Ladies Open. And from the look of things, the ladies are more than ready for the challenge that lies ahead on the lush greens of the beautiful Uganda Golf Club course,” said Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Brand Manager.

The ceremonial official tee off was celebrated on Wednesday evening with sponsors and the Uganda Golf Union leadership testing the Tees and greens.

Flag raising ceremony at Uganda Golf Club

The players and guests were also treated to a cocktail event powered by the title sponsors- Johnnie Walker Uganda.

“We are bringing golfers a premium experience at every prize giving ceremony. The plan is to immerse golfers into the amazing world of Johnnie Walker throughout this period. Golfers and golf enthusiasts should brace themselves for a bold and big flavourful experience,” she added.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union past presidents pose for a general group photo at Uganda Golf Club

The Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championship has long been a highlight on the Ugandan sporting calendar, drawing professional and amateur golfers alike from across the region and beyond.

This year will be no different, with a diverse range of competitions catering to golfers of all levels of expertise.

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matisko swings off

Kenya Ambassador to Uganda H.E George Owino greets the golfers at Uganda Golf Club

The Seniors Open is next in line, and will tee off on Friday, October 13th.

As the tournament unfolds over the next few days, golf enthusiasts and spectators can expect to witness a fusion of exceptional golfing action, with memorable moments on and off the course.

Kenya Ambassador George Owino swings off