Vipers goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza is set to be on the sidelines until next year after aggravating the same injury he suffered last season.

The DR Congo national missed the closing stages of the previous campaign after he suffered a fractured left small finger.

He did return at the start of the 2023/24 campaign and kept goal in Botswana in the 2-0 defeat to Janweng Galaxy but has since been left put.

Goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza has undergone a detection and immobilization of his fractured left small finger sustained last season and will be out for three months.



In his absence, Burundian Fabien Mutombora and youngster Jack Komakech have kept goal with the latter starting all three league games for the champions in which he has kept two clean sheets.

In his absence, Burundian Fabien Mutombora and youngster Jack Komakech have kept goal with the latter starting all three league games for the champions in which he has kept two clean sheets.

The other goalkeeping option for the Kitende side in Derrick Kiggundu.