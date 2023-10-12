Overview: At the on-going 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda open in Kampala, CASE Medical Services has a team of experts on the ground with an emergency ambulance and a fully equipped treatment tent.

Golfers at the ongoing 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open championship are assured of good health care and safety throughout the five-in-one series.

This is courtesy of the tournament health partners CASE Medical Services.

They are readily available to provide all the necessary health needs for the golfers throughout this prestigious championship that has ladies, amateurs men, Pro-Am and the professionals.

Dorothy Kaweesi tees off

Dorothy Kaweesi, the business development manager and head of public relations at CASE Medical Services is optimistic that the tournament will progress well for all the series.

We expect a great championship of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open. The health concerns for the golfers and the fans are taken care of by CASE Medical Services. We have a team of experts on the ground with an emergency ambulance and a fully equipped treatment tent. Dorothy Kaweesi, the business development manager and head of public relations at CASE Medical Services

CASE Medical Care Umbulance and treatment tent | Credit: David Isabirye

Medisell is the other partner health-wise officially on board. They are joined by the safety and security gurus; Pinnacle security.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor joined by absa bank, NBS Sport, Aquafina, HH and others.

Day one of the ladies open was held on Thursday, 12th October 2023 with Peace Kabasweka the leader on 4-under 68.

The second round will tee off on Friday with the seniors and bronze category joining the party.