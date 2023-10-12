2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open

Day One Leader: Peace Kabasweka (Toro Golf Club) – 68 Gross

Toro Golf Club female golfer Peace Kabasweka is the famous day one leader at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

Playing off handicap five, Kabasweka scored a phenomenal 4-under 68 gross score to topple the rest of the 40 players in the silver category.

Kabasweka scored a total of 14 pars and 4 birdies, to establish a 5-stroke lead off second-placed Iddy Hussein Madina of Tanzania.

Kabasweka with a long putt on hole 18 | Credit: John Batanudde

“Today, my putting was spot on. Every aspect of my game worked to perfection. I had no nerves. Looking ahead, I want to minimize the mistakes with cautious play in the next rounds,” Kabasweka remarked.

Evah Magala is third on the leaderboard with 2 -over 74, six strokes adrift from the overnight leader.

Kenya’s Ashley Awour (74) and another Ugandan, Meron Mukiga Kyomugisha (76) sit 4th and 5th respectively after the first 18 holes.

Day two will swing off on Friday, 13th October 2023 with the continuation of the silver category and tee-off for subsidiary cluster.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of the Open.