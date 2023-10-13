Overview: Due to heavy traffic on the course, there will be two tee-offs; on the 1st and 10th tee boxes.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Golf Open

Day 2 (Friday, October 13)

Uganda Golf Club – Kitante, Kampala

It is the second round at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Golf Open in Kampala (Uganda Golf Club, Kitante) on Friday, October 13.

The silver category will be making 36 holes after a successful opening round on Thursday.

Due to heavy traffic on the course, there will be two tee-offs; on the 1st and 10th tee boxes.

The silver cluster lady golfers will be joined by the bronze category (ladies) as well as the seniors (golfers above 55 years of age).

Peace Kabasweka through the Kitante woods

The main pressure group that has the trio of Eva Magala (Uganda), Iddy Madina (Tanzania) and day one leader Peace Kabasweka (Uganda) will swing into action at 1:10 PM.

“I will play a cautious game. The good thing is that I established a leader. There is no pressure whatsoever” Kabasweka remarked after a stellar 4-under opening round of 68 gross.

At the same time, on the 10th tee, it will be the trio of Joweria Namanda, Evarlyne Asiimwe and Resty Nalutaaya driving off.

Tanzanian Iddy Madina is in the main pressure group

Lin Li Xia in action

The foreign legion has golfers from Sweden, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda and Malawi.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of this annual prestigious tournament.

The rest of the partners include absa bank, nbs sport, National Council of Sports (NCS), Pinnacle Security, Crown Beverages Limited (Aquafina), Case Medcare, Medisell, HH (Motorola) and others.

Lady golfers enjoy a light moment on the course

Full Draw for silver category (Ladies):

10th Tee:

8:50 AM: Prudence Nimukama (Uganda), Sarah Nduhukire (Uganda), Janet Kabayonga (Uganda)

9:00 AM: Caroline Namutebi (Uganda), Lin Li Xia (Uganda), Robinah Angom (Uganda)

1st Tee:

9:00 AM: Phoebe Chandiru (Uganda), Rebecca Muwanguzi (Uganda), Frista Birabwa (Uganda)

9:10 AM: Irumva Matutina (Rwanda), Joyce Kisembo (Uganda), Maxi Byenkya (Uganda)

BREAK:

1st Tee:

12:30 PM: Anne Abeja (Uganda), Martha Babirye (Uganda), Elias Vicky (Tanzania)

12:30 PM: Anne Abeja (Uganda), Martha Babirye (Uganda), Elias Vicky (Tanzania)

12:40 PM: Wendy Angu'deyo (Uganda), Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda), Joan Julian Nampewo (Uganda)

12:50 PM: Mercy Nyanchama (Kenya), Margaret Njoki (Kenya), Judith Komugisha (Uganda)

1:00 PM: Harriet Kitaka (Uganda), Melon Kyomugisha (Uganda), Ashley Awour (Kenya)

10th Tee:

12:30 PM: Rita Akot Apell (Uganda), Franc Lovnes (Tanzania), Keisha Kagoro (Uganda)

12:30 PM: Rita Akot Apell (Uganda), Franc Lovnes (Tanzania), Keisha Kagoro (Uganda)

12:40 PM: Elias Chiku (Tanzania), Winnie Musuya (Uganda), Lillian Koowe (Uganda)

12:50 PM: Gloria Nanyonga (Uganda), Ayne Magombe (Tanzania), Assa Nambogwe (Uganda)

1:00 PM: Berna Musanabera (Uganda), Sarah Kangana (Burundi), Vivian Achen (Uganda)

Defending champion Martha Babirye struggled on day one