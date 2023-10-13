Overview: The main pressure group will tee off 12:30 PM comprising of Kabasweka, Madina, Kyomugisha and Awour.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open

Day 2 Leader: Peace Kabasweka (Toro Golf Club) – 68, 75 (143 Gross)

The second day of the silver categoryat the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open has been successfully completed at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala on Friday, October 13.

Peace Kabasweka, the leader from the opening round on Thursday still maintains the lead, albeit slashed by a stroke.

Kabasweka, a handicap 3 player, returned 3-over par 75 to counter her opening round of 4-under 68 on day one for a combined 143 gross mark over 36 holes.

Still, like after the first 18 holes, in number two position is Tanzanian Iddy Hussein Madina.

Madina scored 2-over 74, a stroke worse her opening round of 1-over 73 for a total of 147 gross in two rounds.

“I hope to improve in the final round on Saturday. I will aim for par scores and birdies. I feel I could win this open” Madina, who won the Kenya Ladies and Nigeria Ladies open championships this year told Kawowo Sports in an interview after her round.

Madina Iddy Hussein

Meron Mukiga Kyomugisha, like Madina scored 2-over 74 and comes to the main pressure group on the final day.

Kenya’s Ashley Awour is fourth on the leaderboard with 150, Evah Magala (152) slips to 5th, Mercy Nyanchama Nyabende is 6th (153) whilst the defending champion Martha Babirye is 7th overall with 154.

Babirye recovered from her opening round woes where she scored 9-over 81 to the best scored on round two (1-over 73) on Friday.

Evah Magala

Judith Komugisha (156), Harriet Kitaka (157) and a Kenyan, Margaret Njoki (158) complete the top ten after 36 holes.

The final round will be played on Saturday with the closing ceremony coming later in the evening.

The main pressure group will tee off 12:30 PM comprising of Kabasweka, Madina, Kyomugisha and Awour.

Meanwhile, Joseph Bagabo led day one of seniors’ open with 3-over 75.

Day two and the final round of the seniors will take place on Saturday.