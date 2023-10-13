Overview: Dr Jackson Were, the tournament director anticipates a great day following a successful day one of the silver category for ladies.

The senior golfing fraternity has on Friday, October 13, 2023 joined the ladies at the on-going 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Open series.

Male and female golfers above 55 years embark on their 36 holes’ action at par 72-Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala city.

Two time seniors’ winner John Muchiri is among the seniors confirmed.

John Muchiri in action

Muchiri, back-to-back winner in 2021 and 2022 will drive off at 12:00 PM with the duo of Hon. John Byabagambi and Godfrey Onyango.

Other seniors ready for action include Eng. John Nasasira, Ambassador H.E George Owino, Okello Ocero, Sam Zaramba, Charles Katarikawe, Robinson Lutwama, Connie Mukuru, David Plenderleith and others.

Kenya Ambassador George Owino swings off

Hon. John Byabagambi

These will be joined by the bronze cluster of female golfers who play their round one on the day.

Dr Jackson Were, the tournament director anticipates a great day following a successful day one of the silver category for ladies.

“We had an amazing opening day of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open open on Thursday, 12th October. The course was immaculate, the weather perfect and the action unfolded well. We expect a smooth round on day two where the bronze lady players and seniors will join the action” Dr. Were stated after round one.

Meanwhile, it will be round two of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open where Toro golf club’s Peace Kabasweka (Toro Golf Club) scored 68 gross to lead day one.

Peace Kabasweka ready to the putt Credit: John Batanudde

Kabasweka scored a total of 14 pars and 4 birdies, to establish a 5 stroke lead off second placed Iddy Hussein Madina, from Arusha city, Tanzania.

Evah Magala is third on the leaderboard with 2 -over 74, six strokes adrift from the overnight.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor with the other partners including Crown Beverages Limited (Aquafina), National Council of Sports (NCS), Absa Bank, NBS Sport, Medisell, Pinnacle Security Limited, CASE Medical Services, Orchard Interiors, HH, Uganda Golf Club, among others.