Overview: The second edition of the U-15 CECAFA Championships will be hosted by Uganda at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru between 14th to 18th November 2023.

As Uganda gears self for the 2023 CECAFA U-15 championship, the national team christened as the Rhinos is taking shape.

To this effect, a solid 46-man provisional squad released by head coach Hamzah Lutalo (assisted by Ronald Ssali and Dennis Kizito, among others) will embark preparations effective Tuesday, 17th October 2023.

On the team is the Della Torre academy duo of AbdulShakur Babi and Shafik Ssegirinya, both players at Buddo Secondary School Junior Team.

Babi was recently named as the most valuable player (MVP) at the Uganda Youth Football Association national championships held in Luweero.

Abdulshakur Babi in action

Shafiq Ssegirinya races to the ball

The squad is expected to commence residential training at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru as Uganda eyes a successful title defence.

Uganda won the inaugural edition hosted by Eritrea, outsmarting Kenya 4-0 in a one sided finale, four years ago in 2019.

Schools, Junior teams of Uganda Premier League clubs and academies as Prosper, Rays of Grace, Namasuba Juventus, Mbarara Sports Academy and others have produced these players.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ashiraf Lukyamuzi (Kibuli SS), Andrew Okori (BUL FC JT), Calton Muwonge (Volf SA), Ashiraf Maseruka (Central College School), Edrisah Waibi (Buddo SS SA), Patrick Katumba (Royal Giant High School)

Defenders: Samuel Mubiru (Kibuli SS), Tom Ssesazi (Rays of Grace Academy), Musa Godi Akbar (Bukedea Comprehensive), Sseruwu Arafah (Buddo SS SA), Pius Oyirwoth (Buddo SS SA), Kafu Sharif Omini (Jinja SSS JT), Uthman Kaaya (Mbarara Sports Academy), Ratib Gulanyago (Vipers SC JT), Shafic Tamale (Buddo SS SA), Micheal Ephraim Kyeyune (Buddo SS SA), Dirisa Ssendawula (Prosper Soccer Academy), Eze Kombi (Central College School), Farouk Mujuni (Bulo Parents SS), Ronald Kigoye (Vipers SC JT), Marvin Musaazi (Royal Giant High School), Mathias Bbale (Namasuba Juventus SA)

Midfielders: Tom Adia (Paidha Football Foundation/St Jude SS, Masaka), Abubakali Walusimbi (Vipers SC JT), Ibra Ssebagala (Vipers SC JT), Joseph Langol (Paorhinar Soccer Academy Agago), Gideon Jjemba (Rays of Grace Academy), John Brian Owino (Jinja SSS JT), Thomas Ogema (Royal Giant High School), Abdul Lucky Wanyama (Amus College), Shafik Kasujja (Buddo SS JT), Frankline Tamale (Prosper SA), Owen Mukisa (Buddo SS JT)

Forwards: Ramadan Ssali (URA FC JT/Kawempe Muslim SS), Disan Mwebe (Rays of Grace Academy), Shafic Ssegirinya (Buddo SS JT), AbdulShakur Babi (Buddo SS JT), Okello Richard (BUL FC JT), Frank Ssekanjako (Vipers SC JT), Henry Sserwadda (Rays of Grace Academy), Geofrey Nyonyintono (Janan Sports Academy), Arafat Nkoola (Viper SC JT), Simon Wanyama (Rays of Grace Academy), Enock Bagenda (Royal Giant High School), Gift Fred Mutalya (Kiira College Butiki)