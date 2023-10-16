Tshishungu Kankonde, the KCCA centre forward, is being primed for a high-profile return from his eight-match suspension on Thursday next week.

The big striker could jump straight into the side to play NEC with Kitara being the eighth match he misses.

Kankonde played his last game for KCCA against Vipers on May 5 and his misconduct in the fixture where he threw a punch at referee Mashood Ssali earned him a six-match ban in addition to the two for the red card he earned at the final whistle.

The return of the ‘Congolese Magnifico’ is a rare glimmer of good news for KCCA, who travel to Kitara this Friday afternoon and are in dire condition with no point since the start of the league after losing three in as many fixtures played so far.

Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, the Premier League confirms more two players are suspended for match day 4 that comes after the international break.

“Any player earning three bookings serves a one match ban in the Premier League while a player who gets sent off with a straight red card or two bookings that lead to a red card serves two match ban as per section of Article 25 of the Fufa Competitions Rules,” read a statement on the UPL website.

Here are the players suspended for Match Day 4 besides Kankonde

Darious Ojok and George Kaddu | Credit: John Batanudde

Darius Ojok (Maroons): The Maroons winger started his club’s 2-1 win over KCCA with two bookings earned from games against Wakiso Giants and SC Villa and received a third booking.

Ojok will miss his side’s home clash against perfect BUL on Friday October 20 at Luzira.

Benon Tahomera

Ben Tahomera (BUL): The centre back was sent off in the win over Arua Hill at Paridi.

The red card means Tahomera misses the trip to Maroons on Friday and BUL’s clash with SC Villa on October 27 on match day 5.