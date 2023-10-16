2023 Victoria Cup Fixtures

28th October: Uganda Vs Zambia – King’s Park, Bweyogerere

5th November: Uganda Vs Kenya – King’s Park, Bweyogerere

11th November: Kenya Vs Uganda – Kisumu

Rugby Cranes squad of 36 players had been named ahead of the Victoria Cup which kicks off later this month at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.

The team is made up of some of the best available players outside the national 7s set-up with a number of rising stars set to make national team debuts.

Timothy Kisiga who recently requested to be left out of sevens duty is named on the squad.

Walukuba Barbarians midfield pair Shakim Sembusi and Bob Kawanda as well as Jinja Hippos winger Jacob Ochen make the squad.

Buffaloes Douglas Musoke and Hippos Julius Opio as well as Black Pirates loosies Moses Zziwa, Sydney Gongodyo and Frank Kidega are some of the other fresh faces on the team.

12 days to the first game of the #VictoriaCup2023 at @Kingsparkarena.



High spirit in the @RugbyCranes camp as they prepare to take on Zambia on 28th Oct 2023.#UgandaRugby pic.twitter.com/5rEf7y1vNY — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) October 16, 2023

Uganda’s fixtures against Kenya will double as Elgon Cup matches.

The Squad

Hookers

Faragi Odugo

Nathan Bwambale

Jude Jjuuko

Props

Santos Senteza

Ivan Kabagambe

Collins Kimbowa

Saul Kivumbi

Mike Otto

Frank Kakula

Locks

Charles Uhuru

Robert Aziku

Julius Opio

Eliphaz Emong

Douglas Musoke

Back Rows

Joaquim Chisano

Mark Omoding

Sydney Gongodyo

Moses Zziwa

Byron Oketayot

Frank Kidega

Scrum Backs

Conrad Wanyama

Nicholas Kato

Paul Kalungi

Fly Half

Ivan Magomu

Liam Walker

Joseph Aredo

Centres

Eric Mula

Thomas Gwokto

Bob Kawanda

Alhaji Manano

Micheal Wokorach

Outside Backs

Timothy Kisiga

Joseph Oyet

Shakim Ssembusi

Jacob Ochen

Haruna Mohammed