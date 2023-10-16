2023 Victoria Cup Fixtures
- 28th October: Uganda Vs Zambia – King’s Park, Bweyogerere
- 5th November: Uganda Vs Kenya – King’s Park, Bweyogerere
- 11th November: Kenya Vs Uganda – Kisumu
Rugby Cranes squad of 36 players had been named ahead of the Victoria Cup which kicks off later this month at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.
The team is made up of some of the best available players outside the national 7s set-up with a number of rising stars set to make national team debuts.
Timothy Kisiga who recently requested to be left out of sevens duty is named on the squad.
Walukuba Barbarians midfield pair Shakim Sembusi and Bob Kawanda as well as Jinja Hippos winger Jacob Ochen make the squad.
Buffaloes Douglas Musoke and Hippos Julius Opio as well as Black Pirates loosies Moses Zziwa, Sydney Gongodyo and Frank Kidega are some of the other fresh faces on the team.
Uganda’s fixtures against Kenya will double as Elgon Cup matches.
The Squad
Hookers
- Faragi Odugo
- Nathan Bwambale
- Jude Jjuuko
Props
- Santos Senteza
- Ivan Kabagambe
- Collins Kimbowa
- Saul Kivumbi
- Mike Otto
- Frank Kakula
Locks
- Charles Uhuru
- Robert Aziku
- Julius Opio
- Eliphaz Emong
- Douglas Musoke
Back Rows
- Joaquim Chisano
- Mark Omoding
- Sydney Gongodyo
- Moses Zziwa
- Byron Oketayot
- Frank Kidega
Scrum Backs
- Conrad Wanyama
- Nicholas Kato
- Paul Kalungi
Fly Half
- Ivan Magomu
- Liam Walker
- Joseph Aredo
Centres
- Eric Mula
- Thomas Gwokto
- Bob Kawanda
- Alhaji Manano
- Micheal Wokorach
Outside Backs
- Timothy Kisiga
- Joseph Oyet
- Shakim Ssembusi
- Jacob Ochen
- Haruna Mohammed