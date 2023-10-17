Overview: The biggest question after the opening 18 holes shall be who will take the famous Day One leader’s title.

Event: 82 nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open

82 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open Round 1: Wednesday, 18 th October

Wednesday, 18 October Format : Stroke play

: Stroke play Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

FULL DAY 1 Draw

There is excitement as the 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open swings off on Wednesday, 18th October 2023 at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

One hundred and twenty-six amateur golfers from the hosts Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Senegal are competing for the coveted crown.

Defending champion Andrew Ssekibejja from the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa faces a reality test as he battles to retain the trophy won from his own home course last year.

Andrew Ssekibejja negotiates from the bunker during the 2022 Uganda Amateur Open. The artisan at Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa faces a stern test of character Credit: John Batanudde

Ssekibejja is well aware of the demands, pressure and what it takes to defend the crown.

“I want to defend my title,” the Handicap 3 golfer told Kawowo Sports. “I will approach the course aggressively but with caution,” he adds.

Ssekibejja will tee off alongside Burundian Abdoul Bizimana, Tanznaia’s Ally Isanzu and pre-tournament favourite Godfrey Nsubuga at 7:50 AM.

Godfrey Nsubuga tees off

Ssekibejja and the rest of the 125 golfers will be in the limelight for the next four days of gruelling golf action.

Like Ssekibejja, there are two former winners who eye their second title; Rogers Byaruhanga (2011) and Joseph Cwinya-ai (2021).

Joseph Cwinyaai Credit: Don Mugabi

The biggest question after the opening 18 holes shall be who will take the famous day one leader’s title.

Michael Tumusiime putts

Last year’s runners-up Michael Tumusiime from Entebbe Club, Mehta’s duo of Godfrey Nsubuga and Reagan Akena, Uganda Golf Club’s Joseph Kasozi, Hassan Kiyimba, Ibrahim Bagalana, Titus Okwong are all names worth mentioning.

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matsiko tees off at 10:00 am alongside Sam Kacungira, John Paul Basabose and Cwinya-ai.

John Paul Basabose swings. He hit a hole-in-one last year Credit: John Batanudde

H. Davidson won the inaugural edition of the Open in 1932.

The open only missed out on two different occasions; between 1940-1947 (World War) and 1979-1980 (Political insurgency in Uganda).

Legend Sadi Onito (Rest in Peace), from Jinja Golf Club, has the record number of titles won (12) in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1991, 1994, 1995 and 1996.

Sadi Onito putts on the greens | Credit: New Vision Credit: New Vision

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of this year’s Open.

Last week, the junior, ladies and seniors’ categories of the open were played at Uganda Golf Club, Kitante.

The final segment will be the Pro-Am and the Professionals next week. Ugx 100,000,000 is the total kitty for the professionals.

FULL Day One Draw

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club)