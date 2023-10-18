Busoga United and Mbarara City lock horns at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru with either desperate for victory.
The hosts have picked three points so far but haven’t won a game since match day one losing subsequent fixtures to NEC (5-0) and Express (2-0).
For Mbarara City, they are one of the six teams yet to win a game this season but have lost just once – against newly promoted NEC on match day one.
Head-to-Head (h2h) and results
There have been nine league meetings between the two side with Busoga winning 5. [L2, D3]
Mbarara City last beat Busoga United in 2019 beating them 2-1.
Busoga United have won all four home meetings against Mbarara City.
MATCH DAY FOUR FIXTURES
Thursday 19th October 2023
· Busoga United FC Vs Mbarara City FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV, BBS TV&NBS Sport (Free to Air Game)
· Arua Hill SC Vs Gaddafi FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani (4:00pm)
Friday 20th October 2023
· Kitara FC Vs KCCA FC, Masindi Stadium-Masindi (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.
· Vipers SC Vs SC Villa, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende(7:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV
· NEC FC Vs UPDF FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm)
· BUL FC Vs Maroons FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm)
· URA FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime
· Express FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV