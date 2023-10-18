Busoga United and Mbarara City lock horns at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru with either desperate for victory.

The hosts have picked three points so far but haven’t won a game since match day one losing subsequent fixtures to NEC (5-0) and Express (2-0).

For Mbarara City, they are one of the six teams yet to win a game this season but have lost just once – against newly promoted NEC on match day one.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

There have been nine league meetings between the two side with Busoga winning 5. [L2, D3]

Mbarara City last beat Busoga United in 2019 beating them 2-1.

Busoga United have won all four home meetings against Mbarara City.

MATCH DAY FOUR FIXTURES

Thursday 19th October 2023

· Busoga United FC Vs Mbarara City FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV, BBS TV&NBS Sport (Free to Air Game)

· Arua Hill SC Vs Gaddafi FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani (4:00pm)

Friday 20th October 2023

· Kitara FC Vs KCCA FC, Masindi Stadium-Masindi (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Vipers SC Vs SC Villa, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende(7:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· NEC FC Vs UPDF FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm)

· BUL FC Vs Maroons FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm)

Saturday 21st October 2023

· URA FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime

· Express FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV