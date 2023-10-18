Overview: There was one hole-in-one shot during the opening round by Conrad Odere on par-three hole four.

82 nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open

Day One Leader: Godfrey Nsubuga – 65 gross

As pre-determined by his current form, Godfrey Nsubuga lived to the pre-tournament hype to lead the opening round of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Nsubuga returned a phenomenal 7-under 65 gross score to lead the rest of the pack that had 132 other amateur golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Senegal and as far as China.

Godfrey Nsubuga scored 6 birdies, 1 Eagle, 10 pars and 1 bogey during the first round of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Championship | Credit: John Batanudde

The national team player attacked the Uganda Golf Club (Kitante) course during the sunny weather conditions with aggressiveness and precision.

“This was my day. Everything I did was right to the point,” Nsubuga opened up.

“My swing, approach and putting were all spot on. I am happy for my round,” Nsubuga who commenced his golfing career at Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi added.

Godfrey Nsubuga swings off

Perfect start

Nsubuga teed off at 7:50 am in Match 6 for the first 18 holes alongside Burundian Abdoul Bizimana, Tanzania’s Ally Isanzu and the defending champion Andrew Ssekibejja.

Nsubuga recorded three successive birdies on the opening three holes.

He alternated pars and birdies before a grey patch on par 4 hole 17 where he scratched for a bogey.

Conrad Odere speaks about his hole-in-one feat after the first round | Credit: David Isabirye

Hole-in-one

There was one hole-in-one shot during the opening round by Conrad Odere on par 3 hole number four.

Odere was playing in Match 22 alongside Dr Alex Coutinho, Brian Omeda and Edgar Muzahura.

“It is exciting to play a hole-in-one shot in a tournament as big as the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open,” Odere told the media after holing out at the 18th pin.

In second place is Ibrahim Bagalana with 2-under 70. Peter Tumusiime and Joseph Kanolera are joint third with a level score (70).

Ally Isanzu swings off. He was among the best foreign-based player | Credit: John Batanudde

The best foreign-based players after round one were Ally Isanzu and Isiaka Dunia (74). They both scored the same scores as Joseph K. Ngobi, Titus Okwong, Michael Tumusiime, Morris Ashab, Aggrey Mutaka and Joseph Kasozi.

Joseph Kasozi swings off | Credit: John Batanudde

The reigning champion Ssekibejja finished a dismal 54th overall with 10-over 82.

Andrew Ssekibejja is 54th on the leaderboard after the first 18 holes

2021 winner Joseph Cwinya-ai completed the top five with +1 (73).

Day two will commence on Thursday, 19th October 2023 to complete the 36 holes.

Day one leader Godfrey Nsubuga (right) shares a light moment with Andrew Ssekibejja | Credit: John Batanudde

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club)

Pro-golfer-Flavia-Namakula-is-among-the-starters | Credit: John Batanudde