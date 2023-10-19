Overview: Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matisko drives off at 9:36 AM with Michael Odur, David T. Lubega and George Kituku.

Event: 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf OpenSchedule: Day two (Thursday, October 19, 2023)

Venue: At Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

The second round of the 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship takes center stage on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala city.

The field of 133 golfers will take to the course in a bid to better their scores from the opening round on Wednesday that was led by national team player Godfrey Nsubuga with 7-under 65 (gross).

Godfrey Nsubuga ready to drive off on day one | Credit: John Batanudde

The tee-off times of the second round for the different golfers will definitely change from those of the first round.

The golfers who teed off last on Wednesday enter the field earliest on Thursday.

“I want to maintain my lead with level scores, better still, with birdies or eagles” Nsubuga, the day one leader said.

On day two, Nsubuga will tee-off at 12:12 PM with Brian Mugabe, Mbale based teenager Francis Ocheng and Isaac Dede.

Brian Mugabe eats a banana | Credit: John Batanudde

Ten minutes later, defending champion Andrew Ssekibejja will play with Ally Isanzu from Tanzania and the Rwandan duo of Salum Hakizimana and Samuel Muragijimana.

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matisko drives off at 9:36 AM with Michael Odur, David T. Lubega and George Kituku.

Former champion Joseph Cwinya-ai plays with the trio John Paul Basabose, Anthony and Sam Kacungira at 9:48 AM.

The last group will tee-off at 1:24 PM, comprising the quartet of Anselm Olweny, Peter Apell, Brian Rwabwogo and Aaron Mugomola.

Aaron Mugomola ready to tee-off on round one | Credit: David Isabirye

Conrad Odere shot a hole in one | Credit: John Batanudde

On day one, there was a hole-in-one by Conrad Odere on par-three hole four.

The golfers in action are from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Sweden and as far as China.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of the tournament played since 1932.

Wu Weiling from China holds his driver. He is in same group as Obardi Niyinyunavira (Rwanda), Hassan Kiyemba (Uganda) and Simon Karari (Kenya), teeing off at 11:24 AM | Credit: David Isabirye

Michael Tumusiime and Ibrahim Bagalana walk to the first tee-box on day one | Credit: David Isabirye

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club