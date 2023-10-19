82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open

Godfrey Nsubuga – 65, 69 (134) Ibrahim Bagalana – 70, 70 (140) Joseph Cwinya-ai – 73, 71 (144)

Godfrey Nsubuga’s stellar performance at the ongoing 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open Golf Championship continued after the second round on Thursday, October 19 at the Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

Nsubuga scored 3-under 69 after his stellar day one where he was 7-under (65) for a combined 134 strokes over 36 holes.

Godfrey Nsubuga with his caddie as they plan to attack the course

During the second round, Nsubuga had 9 par scores (on holes 1, 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, 17 and 18) with 6 birdies (3, 5, 8, 9, 11 and 15).

Unlike on the first 18 holes where he only bogeyed hole 17, Nsubuga had three bogies on holes 2, 14 and 16 in round two.

“I had a tricky start, hitting in the rough on the opening two holes, but I later settled. My target was to play level. Any score below is a bonus and I am happy going to the third round,” Nsubuga told the press after holing out.

In second place is Ibrahim Bagalana who scored 2-under 70, just like on the first day for a combined 140 strokes.

Ibrahim Bagalana reads the line before putting on the second day of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Amateur Open

Bagalana had an eagle on hole 3 with two birdies 5 and 8.

He acknowledges that he is not under pressure coming to the third round.

“Pressure is found in the car tyres,” Bagalana joked upon being told of playing in the main pressure group.

“Away from the light moment, I will play and stick to my game plan. I feel there is still a chance to play catch up,” Bagalana who hails from a typical sporting family revealed.

The 2021 champion Joseph Cwinya-ai is level par after the opening 36 holes with 1-over 73 and 1-under 71 (144).

Joseph Cwinya-ai

Last year’s runners-up Michael Tumusiime (146) is fourth on the leaderboard.

Joseph Kanolera (148) completes the top five positions.

Jinja Club’s Joseph Ngobi (150) lies 6th and Joseph Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club) is on 152 strokes same as Godfrey Kambale.

Five golfers are tied in the 10th place with 153 strokes apiece; Hassan Kiyemba, Joshua Ssenabulya, Isiaka Dunia, Ivan Sekulima and Morris Ashaba.

Ellis Katwebaze is joint 15th with +10 (154 strokes)

A total of 131 amateur golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Tanzania, China and Sweden.

On Friday, 20th October 2023, it will be the third round of action to mark 54 holes ahead of the climax on Saturday.

The main pressure group will have leader Nsubuga playing alongside Bagalana, Cwinya-ai and Michael Tumusiime.

Uganda Breweries Limited brand Johnnie Walker is the main headline sponsor.

Day two of the 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship at Uganda Golf Club

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda G

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

olf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club)