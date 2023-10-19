Overview: Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of the Uganda Open series that has already had the ladies and seniors’ events.

Event : 82 nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open

: 82 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open Third Round : Day 3 (Friday, 20 th October 2023)

: Day 3 (Friday, 20 October 2023) Venue: Uganda Golf Club – Kitante, Kampala

As the 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship enters day three on Friday, 20th October 2023 at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (Kampala), the boys are being sieved from the men.

The leading pack has day one and two leader Godfrey Nsubuga (-10), Ibrahim Bagalana (-4), Joseph Cwinya-ai (level) and Michael Tumusiime (+2).

These four will play in the same pool during round three on Friday in a cluster dubbed as the “pressure group”.

Ibrahim Bagalana follows the flight of the ball after driving off on the second day of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Amateur Open championship

Bagalana, a member of Uganda Golf Club in Kampala has downplayed the pressure element coming to the last 18 holes.

“Pressure! No, pressure is in car tyres” Bagalana stated after returning 2-under 70 on day two.

Bagalana had also scored the same score during the opening round on Wednesday.

“I will play according to my game plan and the course. There is no pressure because this is the same game and course we have played with the same players” he added.

Ibrahim Bagalana powerfully drives off on hole 12 during the second round of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open

The leader Nsubuga has a six stroke advantage over Bagalana and does not want to take chances.

“Any of us can win it. However, I want to work hard to win this year. I target level scores per hole but any score below that is always a bonus to me” Nsubuga, who is playing off handicap 2.5 revealed.

Godfrey Nsubuga led day one and two.

Nsubuga is originally from Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi and has of late transferred allegiance to Uganda Golf Club.

Cwinya-ai, the winner of the open in 2021 is level par (144) coming to the final round.

He scored 1-over 73 during the first round and 1-under 71 for the subsequent round.

The Tooro Golf club member finds himself in farmiliar pressure groups following the 2021 and 2022 editions in Entebbe and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa course respectively.

Joseph Cwinya-ai

Like Cwinya-ai and Nsubuga, the pressure group also has Entebbe Club’s Michael Tumusiime who was in the main pressure group at Kigo where Godfrey Ssekibejja won the open in 2022.

The main pressure group will tee off at 12:30 PM and a big gallery is expected to follow these four golfers.

At 12:20 PM, the second pressure group of Joseph Kanolera (+4), Peter Tumusiime (+5), Joseph Ngobi (+6) and Joseph Kasozi (+8) will also be in contention to close down on the leading pack.

Joseph Kasozi

Friday will also witness the start of the subsidiary group of the tournament.

Next week, focus will switch to the PRO-Am and main professional open where the total kitty is Ug.Shs 100,000,000.