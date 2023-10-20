Event: 82 nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open

82 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open Third Round : Day 3 (Friday, 20 th October 2023)

: Day 3 (Friday, 20 October 2023) Venue: Uganda Golf Club – Kitante, Kampala

The 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship enters round three with the third day of action at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club – Kitante, Kampala on Friday, October 20, 2023.

As early as 7 AM, the golfers will be in action until 12:30 PM when the main pressure group shall drive off.

The main pressure group has Mehta club’s Godfrey Nsubuga (-10), Uganda Golf Club’s Ibrahim Bagalana (-4), Tooro Golf Club member Joseph Cwinya-ai (level) and Michael Tumusiime (+2) of Entebbe club.

Godfrey Nsubuga on the par 4 hole 12. He scored level on this particular hole

Ibrahim Bagalana

Coming to the third round, Nsubuga carries a 6 stroke lead over second placed Bagalana coming to the next 18 holes’ action that will make 54 holes.

“Any of us can win it. However, I want to work hard to win this year. I target level scores per hole but any score below that is always a bonus to me” Nsubuga, who is playing off handicap 2.5 states.

Cwinya-ai, the winner of the open in 2021 is level par (144) coming to the final round.

He scored 1-over 73 during the first round and 1-under 71 for the subsequent round.

He was also in the pressure groups following the 2021 and 2022 editions in Entebbe and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa course respectively.

Like Cwinya-ai and Nsubuga, the pressure group also has Entebbe Club’s Michael Tumusiime who was in the main pressure group at Kigo where Godfrey Ssekibejja won the open in 2022.

At 12:20 PM, the second pressure group of Joseph Kanolera (+4), Peter Tumusiime (+5), Joseph Ngobi (+6) and Joseph Kasozi (+8) will also be in contention to close down on the leading pack.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian Isiaka Dunia is the best foreigner with +9, jointly tied 10th with Ivan Sekulima and Morris Ashaba.

Alain Niyonkuru from Rwanda is tied 15th with +10 alongside Ibrahim Ssemakula, Denis Kabarira and Ellis Katwebaze.

Tanzanian Ally Isanzu and Swedish Anton Krisch are both tied 20th with +12.

Two Ugandans; Moses Matisko (also the Uganda Golf Union president) and Abdullah Kakooza are also 20th on +12.

Chinese Wu Weiling in action at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship. After 36 holes, he is tied 43rd with +18 | Credit: John Batanudde

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of the Uganda Open series that has already had the ladies and seniors’ events.

Meanwhile, next week, attention and focus will switch to the PRO-Am and main professional open where the total kitty is Ug.Shs 100,000,000.

The 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open is ongoing at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club