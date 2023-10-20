Overview: Coming to the third round, the leading pack has Nsubuga (-10), Ibrahim Bagalana (-4), Joseph Cwinya-ai (level) and Michael Tumusiime (+2).

Event: 82 nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open

82 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open Third Round : Day 3 (Friday, 20 th October 2023)

: Day 3 (Friday, 20 October 2023) Venue: Uganda Golf Club – Kitante, Kampala

World over, each round in a major golfing championship comes along with its own expectations, demands, pressure and dimensions.

Golfers are always furnished with different techniques, tactics that are packaged in varying fashion.

Godfrey Nsubuga is the leader of the 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship with -10 (134 gross score over 2 rounds).

Godfrey Nsubuga

Nsubuga carries a 6-stroke lead over second placed Ibrahim Bagalana coming to the third round on Friday, 20th October 2023 at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (Kampala).

“Any of us can win it. However, I want to work hard to win this year. I target level scores per hole but any score below that is always a bonus to me” Nsubuga, who is playing off handicap 2.5 states.

Ibrahim Bagalana

Coming to the third round, the leading pack has Nsubuga (-10), Ibrahim Bagalana (-4), Joseph Cwinya-ai (level) and Michael Tumusiime (+2).

These four will play in the same pool during round three on Friday in a cluster dubbed as the “pressure group”.

Cwinya-ai, the winner of the open in 2021 is level par (144) coming to the final round.

He scored 1-over 73 during the first round and 1-under 71 for the subsequent round.

Joseph Cwinya-ai

The Tooro Golf club member finds himself in farmiliar pressure groups following the 2021 and 2022 editions in Entebbe and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa course respectively.

Like Cwinya-ai and Nsubuga, the pressure group also has Entebbe Club’s Michael Tumusiime who was in the main pressure group at Kigo where Godfrey Ssekibejja won the open in 2022.

The main pressure group will tee off at 12:30 PM and a big gallery is expected to follow these four golfers.

At 12:20 PM, the second pressure group of Joseph Kanolera (+4), Peter Tumusiime (+5), Joseph Ngobi (+6) and Joseph Kasozi (+8) will also be in contention to close down on the leading pack.

Simon Karari from Kenya in action on day two of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship | Credit: John Batanudde

Chinese Wu Weiling in action at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship | Credit: John Batanudde

Besides golfers from Uganda, the open has attracted players from Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, South Sudan, Sweden and China.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of the Uganda Open series that has already had the ladies and seniors’ events.

Meanwhile, next week, attention and focus will switch to the PRO-Am and main professional open where the total kitty is Ug.Shs 100,000,000.