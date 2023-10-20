

The national rally championship heads to Gomba and Sembabule for the penultimate round this weekend.

Over 20 crews have been confirmed to start the two-day challenge.

However, since the NRC title is already sealed by Yasin Nasser, the crews will only be fighting for the event win as well as other national categories including the clubman rally championship, two-wheel drive and different divisions.

Among the favorites for the victory include Ronald Sebuguzi who hopes to consolidate second position in the overall NRC standings.

However, Ponsiano will be out to put on a challenge for for the overall victory.

Ponsiano Lwakataka | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Byron Rugomoka, Jonas Kansiime and others will keep within the fight for the win.

In the Clubman rally championship, Joshua Muwanguzi hopes to further his ambition for the category title fending off the rookies, Mohammed Ali and Ali Omar Yasser.

The event will cover nine competitive stages covering a total competitive distance of 141.47kilometres.