Result

Kitara 3-1 KCCA

Kitara maintained their perfect start in the Premier League by beating KCCA 3-1 at Masindi Municipal stadium and earn the Kasasiro a fourth straight defeat.

Kabon Living, Paul Mucureezi and Denis Omedi scored in either half to take Kitara to 12 points while KCCA stay in the bottom three with zero points after four games.

The visitors started better creating a couple of opportunities which Peter Magambo and Muhamad Shaban failed to convert and were punished three minutes to halftime with Kabon finding the back of the net after Magambo headed clearance fell on to his left foot.

Four minutes after the break, former KCCA forward Mucureezi curled a free kick into the back of the net after substitute Faisal Wabyona fouled on the edge.

Both teams had chances to change the score line but missed good chances until substitute Omedi completed the rout in stoppage time.

The result keeps KCCA at the bottom and will take the hunt for their first points to NEC at home while Kitara will visit Wakiso Giants.

In other games played, BUL beat Maroons 3-0 while NEC overcame UPDF 2-0 at Lugogo.