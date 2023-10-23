Overview: Godfrey Nsubuga, a former caddie to now professional Ronald “King” Bukenya has hinted to the supportive golfing fraternity and enabling environment for his success.

82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open

Winner: Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta & Uganda Golf Club)

Scores: 65, 69, 72, 69 (275)

Uganda national team golfer Godfrey Nsubuga has commended the entire golfing fraternity for the support accorded to him to lift the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open title.

Nsubuga broke the championship record with a total gross score of 275 (-11) to lift the trophy at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, Kampala on Saturday, 21st October.

Godfrey Nsubuga hoists the Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship trophy | Credit: John Batanudde

The Mehta Golf Club bred young golfer was unstoppable with 7-under 65 on day one, 3-under 69 on day two, level par 72 on day three and winded up with 3-under 69 during the final round.

The former caddie to now professional Ronald “King” Bukenya has hinted to the supportive golfing fraternity and enabling environment for his success.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for granting me this victory. It is God who prepared my victory” he started in his victory speech.

“In a special way, I want to thank the entire golfing fraternity for supporting me. In the first place, I thank Mehta family for the allowing me play on the course, the Uganda Golf Union for sponsoring me for the specialized golf training in South Africa, Uganda Golf Club for admitting me as a member, sponsors and friends as Hillary Bamulinde, my cadde Mufti Musinguzi and all the others for the necessary support” the 23-year-old golfer added.

Godfrey Nsubuga about to drive off during the final round at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

Nsubuga beat a field of other 130 gross golfers, from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, China and Sweden.

Throughout the grueling four rounds, Nsubuga led the leaderboard and confessed the pressure coming to the final round.

“I felt some pressure after playing level par on day three. I had to change my ball from PRO-V to Pinnacle because the greens were not running well” he spoke.

Ladies open winner Peace Kabasweka was part of the gallery

Ibrahim Bagalana (left) and Joseph Cwinya-ai were second and third respectively | Credit: John Batanudde

Ibrahim Bagalana finished second as the 2021 winner Joseph Cwinya-ai coming third.

Michael Tumusiime, the runners up last year at Lake Victoria Resort and Spa was fourth overall this time round.

On day one, Conrad Odere struck an eye-catching hole-in-one shot on the par-3 hole no.4.

Rwanda’s Felix Dusabe emerged top with the longest drive prize.

On Tuesday, 24th October, the golfers will play the absa sponsored PRO-Am tourney (amateurs and professionals) in preparation for the professionals’ open (25th to 28th October 2023) where a total kitty of Ug.Shs 100,000,000 has been put in prize money.

The gallery that cheered the main pressure group during the last round of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship at UGC course | Credit: John Batanudde

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club)