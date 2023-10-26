Overview: Round One was completed early Thursday morning for the three groups that remained from day one action because of darkness after delays to tee-off due to rains.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open

Day 2 (2nd Round): Thursday, October 26

At Uganda Golf Club – Kitante, Kampala

The 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open enters the second day on Thursday, October 26 at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club – Kitante in Kampala city.

It remains a tight race for professionals as the final cut for the best 30 will be determined after the completion of 36 holes.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo remains leader of the cast with 5-under 67.

Ronald Rugumayo led day one of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open | Credit: John Batanudde

He takes a two-stroke lead ahead of the duo of Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rwanda) and another Ugandan David Kamulindwa.

Five golfers are tied in fourth place; CJ Wangai, Aaron Simfukwe, Adolf Muhumuza, Njoroge Kibugu and Namibian, Paulino Kasoma.

Fresh from winning the Uganda Amateur Golf Open, Godfrey Nsubuga is the only amateur player in the top 10.

Godfrey Nsubuga is the only amateur in the top 10 after round one | Credit: John Batanudde

Nsubuga is tied with Samuel Chege and Jeff Kubwa with 1-under 71.

“It was a nice experience playing with the professionals. I get to improve my game. I look forward better performance during round two” Nsubuga noted.

Eleven golfers are tied with a course level score (72) to include the legendary Kenyan long hitting Dismas Indiza.

Dismas Indiza stretches before playing on round one | Credit: John Batanudde

The other ten are; Denis Anguyo, Johnny Limb, Dennis Saikwa, Greg Snow, Becca Mwanja, Rizwan Charania, Daniel Nduva, Brian Toolit, Mike Kisia and Ugandan amateur Ibrahim Bagalana.

Unlike day one, golfers will find the course a little dry on day two after the sun is out.

Over 100 professional golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are in action for the four-day championship that has a total kitty of Ug.Shs 100,000,000.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Pro Golf Open Round One scores (Top 16):