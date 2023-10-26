Overview: The cut to determine the successful golfers to make the treasured cut was at +2 with only two amateurs (Godfrey Nsubuga and Hussein Bagalana). The total kitty for the professionals is Ugx 100,000,000 courtesy of the sponsors Johnnie Walker.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open

Day 2 (Top 20) – After 36 Holes:

1 – Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 67, 69 (136)

2 – Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rwanda) – 69, 68 (137)

3 – David Kamulindwa (Uganda) – 69, 69 (138)

T4 – Paulino Kasoma (Namibia) – 70, 69 (139)

Njoroge Kibugu (Kenya) – 70, 69 (139)

Dimas Indiza (Kenya) – 72, 67 (139)

7- Samuel Chege (Kenya) – 71, 69 (140)

T8 – Daniel Nduva (Kenya) – 72, 69 (141)

Adolf Muhumuza (Uganda) – 70, 71 (141)

T10 – Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 73, 69 (142)

Phillip Kasozi (Uganda) – 73, 69 (142)

Nuru Mollel (Tanzania) – 74, 57 (142)

Silver Opio (Uganda) – 74, 68 (142)

T14 – CJ Wangai (Kenya) – 70, 73 (143)

Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) – 71, 72 (143)

Abraham Ainamani (Uganda) – 73, 70 (143)

Marvin Kibirige (Uganda) – 73, 70 (143)

18 – Aaron Simfukwe (Zambia) – 70, 74 (144)

19 – Dennis Saikwa (Kenya) – 72, 72 (144)

20 – Willy Gift (Nigeria) – 74, 70 (144)

The Second Round of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open championship was successfully held on Thursday, October 26 at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club course – Kitante in Kampala.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo maintains the lead with a total gross of 136 in 36 holes (-5).

Mid-way through the second round, there was a heavy rainstorm that disrupted play for more than half an hour.

Dismas Indiza with his caddie in the rains | Credit: John Batanudde

Rugumayo had also led the opening round with 5-under par 67 on Wednesday before scoring 3-under 69 on day two.

“I am happy to remain in the lead after two rounds. I improved my putting on day two but didn’t do well to hit the greens. Heading to the third day, I need to do even better,” Rugumayo who is sponsored by Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa as well as RwandAir stated.

Celestin Nsanzuwera from Rwanda is second after 36 holes | Credit: David Isabirye

In second place, is Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera who is chasing Rugumayo by a shot.

Kigali Golf Club member Nsanzuwera improved by a stroke from the opening day’s 3-under 69 to 4-under 68 on day two.

“I did everything right and I am happy to have made the cut. I look forward to great golf on Friday and Saturday,” Nsanzuwera remarked.

Another Ugandan, David Kamulindwa maintained 3-under 69, the same score as he scored during the first round.

Adolf Muhumuza is tied for 8th on 141 gross over two round alongside Kenyan Daniel Nduva | Credit: John Batanudde

Three golfers are jointly tied in the fourth place with 139 gross. These are Namibian Paulino Kasoma as well as the Kenyan duo of Njoroge Kibugu and Dimas Indiza.

Indiza had the best score on day two with 5-under 67.

Godfrey Nsubuga swings off on day two of the Professional open | Credit: John Batanudde

The cut to determine the successful golfers that make the treasured cut was at +2 with only two amateurs (Nsubuga and Hussein Bagalana).

Eleven professional golfers from Uganda made the cut and will partake of the total kitty (Ugx 100,000,000) courtesy of the sponsors, Johnnie Walker.

Round three will swing off on Friday morning to make 54 holes.

On Friday, the professionals will be joined by the subsidiary cluster of golfers.

The main pressure group will tee off at 8:50 a.m. with Rugumayo, Nsanzuwera and Kamulindwa.

Flooded surface at Uganda Golf Club | Credit: John Batanudde

Cast of winners since 2006

Professionals

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

– Richard Ainley (Kenya) 2010 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2011 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2012 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

– Vicent Byamukama (Uganda) 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

– Joshua Seale (South Africa) 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

– Stephen Ferriera (Portugal) 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Indiza (Kenya) 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

– Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) 2021 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

– Jastas Madoya (Kenya) 2022 – Robson Chinoi (Zimbabwe)