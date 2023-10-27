Overview: Thirteen Kenyan professionals and elveen Ugandans marched to Round Three with others from Namibia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Tanzania also making the cut.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open

Leader: Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 67, 69 (136)

Nine Ugandan professional golfers made the treasured cut to partake of the Ugx 100,000,000 prize money at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open championship.

These nine are joined by two amateurs; the reigning champion Godfrey Nsubuga and runner-up Ibrahim Bagalana.

Day One and Two leader Ronald Rugumayo, David Kamulindwa, Adolf Muhumuza, Phillip Kasozi, Silver Opio, Abraham Ainamani, Marvin Kibirige, Tadeo Rodell Gaita and James Koto are all assured of some payments after the 72-hole action.

Ronald Rugumayo walks on the golf course | Credit: John Batanudde

“I am happy to have made my first target of making the cut. Now, I will fight for the championship,” Kamulindwa revealed.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, the professionals will complete 54 holes with the subsidiary joining the action.

The main pressure group will tee off at 8:5 a.m. comprising Kamulindwa, Nsanzuwera and overnight leader Rugumayo.

Kenyan legend Dismas Indiza who scored the best score (5-under 67) on day two is in the second pressure group at 8:40 a.m. with Paulino Kasoma (Namibia) and another Kenyan Njoroge Kibugu.

Dismas Indiza walks on the course under the rain on day two | Credit: John Batanudde

The professional category had over 100 golfers take part from different countries such as Uganda (hosts), Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and South Africa.

Day 2 (Top 20) – After 36 Holes:

1 – Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 67, 69 (136)

2 – Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rwanda) – 69, 68 (137)

3 – David Kamulindwa (Uganda) – 69, 69 (138)

T4 – Paulino Kasoma (Namibia) – 70, 69 (139)

Njoroge Kibugu (Kenya) – 70, 69 (139)

Dimas Indiza (Kenya) – 72, 67 (139)

7- Samuel Chege (Kenya) – 71, 69 (140)

T8 – Daniel Nduva (Kenya) – 72, 69 (141)

Adolf Muhumuza (Uganda) – 70, 71 (141)

T10 – Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 73, 69 (142)

Phillip Kasozi (Uganda) – 73, 69 (142)

Nuru Mollel (Tanzania) – 74, 57 (142)

Silver Opio (Uganda) – 74, 68 (142)

T14 – CJ Wangai (Kenya) – 70, 73 (143)

Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) – 71, 72 (143)

Abraham Ainamani (Uganda) – 73, 70 (143)

Marvin Kibirige (Uganda) – 73, 70 (143)

18 – Aaron Simfukwe (Zambia) – 70, 74 (144)

19 – Dennis Saikwa (Kenya) – 72, 72 (144)

20 – Willy Gift (Nigeria) – 74, 70 (144)