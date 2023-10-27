Overview: Over 100 professional golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Nigeria, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are in action for the four-day championship that has a total kitty of Ug.Shs 100,000,000.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open

Day 3 (After 54 Holes):

Leader: Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 67, 69, 71 (207)

Ronald Rugumayo extended his lead during the on-going Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Golf Open to the final round at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club – Kitante, Kampala city.

After grueling action of 54 holes, Rugumayo is -9 with 207 gross score and carries a single shot lead into the last day of the stroke-play championship.

Ronald Rugumayo smiles after a successful putt on round three at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open | Credit: John Batanudde

Rugumayo opened up with 5-under 67 on day one to take a two shot lead during the first round delayed for four hours because of the early morning rains.

He returned with 3-under 69 on day two as his lead was reduced by a single stroke when Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera closed down.

During day three on Friday, October 27, 2023, Rugumayo played 1-under 71 and maintained the one shot lead over Kenya’s 19-year-old Njoroge Kibugu.

“I am not playing against anybody. It is me and the course. I want to better my scores and see that I win the championship” Rugumayo who won the open in 2017 as an amateur remarked.

Ronald Rugumayo putts on green 18 for a par score during the third round at Uganda Golf Club during the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open | Credit: John Batanudde

Ronald Rugumayo being interviewed by the media after his third round at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open | Credit: John Batanudde

Rugumayo enjoyed support of the gallery with some fans carrying the flag of Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, where he currently subscribes.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa is among Rugumayo’s sponsors alongside Rwandair.

Njoroge Kibugu is neck-to-neck with Rugumayo after three impressive rounds of 70, 69 and 69 for a total of 208 (-8).

The Muthaiga golf club members eyes a strong finish as well on Saturday.

“I want to play brilliantly on the final round and remain consistent with under par scores” Kibugu whose older sibling also made the cut.

Kibugu had the joint best score of 3-under 69 on day three; alongside Uganda’s Marvin Kibirige.

Rwanda’s Nsanzuwera played level par (72) on round three and remains among the top three.

“It will be interesting to play in the pressure group once again. I am set and ready to absorb the pressure” the Kigali golf club member stated.

The second pressure group on Saturday will have Uganda’s David Amooti Kamulindwa, Namibian Paulino Kasoma and Kenya’s legendary long hitting professional Dismas Indiza.

Indiza has already won the professional open on six different occasions in Uganda (2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2018).

Nine Uganda professionals and two amateurs (Godfrey Nsubuga and Ibrahim Bagalana) made the cut after two rounds of action.

Over 100 professional golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Nigeria, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are in action for the four-day championship that has a total kitty of Ug.Shs 100,000,000.

Day Three Leaderboard (After 54 Holes):

Cast of winners since 2006

Professionals

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

– Richard Ainley (Kenya) 2010 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2011 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2012 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

– Vicent Byamukama (Uganda) 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

– Joshua Seale (South Africa) 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

– Stephen Ferriera (Portugal) 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Indiza (Kenya) 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

– Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) 2021 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

– Jastas Madoya (Kenya) 2022 – Robson Chinoi (Zimbabwe)

A dog walks on the course during the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open | Credit: John Batanudde