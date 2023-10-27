Overview: After the first three rounds, Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo is at the fore of the stiff leaderboard with a total of 207 gross in 54 holes (-9), a shot ahead of Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu.

Both Rugumayo and Kibugu will be joined by another Ugandan David Kamulindwa and Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera in the main pressure group at 11:40 AM on Saturday, 28th October 2023.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open

Day 3 (After 54 Holes):

· Leader: Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 67, 69, 71 (207)

The 18th edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open championship will officially climax on Saturday, 28th October 2023 at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club – Kitante in Kampala.

Professional golfers who made the cut after the opening two rounds will have a share of the Ug.shs 100,000,000 (at least $26,482.04) prize money.

Ronald Rugumayo holds his driver as he walks on the course during round three played on Friday, 27th October 2023 | Credit: John Batanudde

Prize money break-down:

The winner will pocket 21% which is Shs 21,000,000/= (at least $ 5561.23), with 2.5% reserved for the ties in the 30th position.

Positions 2-30 will share 76.5% and in case of the last position exceeding more than the amount reserved, there will be another cut in the third round to lower the numbers.

The second-placed golfer will earn 14.00%; at least Shs. 14,000,000/= ($3707.49 and 8.46% – Shs. 8,460,000/= ($2240.38) for the third-placed professional.The 30th-positioned professional will earn 0.82% after four rounds; at least Shs 820,000/= ($217.15).

This year’s Johnnie Walker Uganda Pro Open championship attracted professional golfers from Uganda (hosts), Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Namibia, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Since 2014 when Deo Akope lifted the open in Kampala, no other Ugandan has since returned to the podium as champion.

Rugumayo, last year’s runners up believes it is about time Uganda returns to winning ways.“With the preparations over the past months, I have a feeling that a Ugandan will win the Pro open again. Personally, I have the chance and will give it a go” Rugumayo who won the open in 2017 as an amateur revealed.

Like last year, Uganda’s top female professionals Flavia Namakula and Irene Nakalembe also featured in the Johnnie Walker Pro open.Both female golf professionals did not make the cut. Nakalembe had made the cut in 2022 when Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa hosted the championship.

1 st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=

– Shs. 21,000,000/= 2 nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=

– Shs. 14,000,000/= 3 rd (Percentage: 8.46% ) – Shs. 8,460,000/=

) – Shs. 8,460,000/= 4 th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

– Shs. 6, 250,000/= 5 th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=

– Shs 5,000,000/= 6 th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=

– Shs 4,170,000/= 7 th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=

– Shs. 3,570,000/= 8 th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=

– Shs. 3,130,000/= 9 th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=

– Shs. 2,278,000/= 10 th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=

– Shs. 2,500,000/= 11 th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=

– Shs. 2,270,000/= 12 th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=

– Shs. 2,080,000/= 13 th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=

– Shs. 1,920,000/= 14 th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=

– Shs. 1,790,000/= 15 th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=

– Shs. 1,670,000/= 16 th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=

– Shs. 1,560,000/= 17 th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=

– Shs. 1,470,000/= 18 th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=

– Shs. 1,390,000/= 19 th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=

– Shs. 1,32,000/= 20 th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=

– Shs. 1,250,000/= 21 st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=

– Shs. 1,190,000/= 22 nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/

– Shs. 1,140,000/ 23 rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=

– Shs. 1,090,000/= 24 th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=

– Shs. 1,040,000/= 25 th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=

– Shs. 1,000,000/= 26 th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=

– Shs. 960,000/= 27 th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=

– Shs. 930,000/= 28 th (Percentage – 0.89% ) – Shs 890,000/=

) – Shs 890,000/= 29 th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=

– Shs. 860,000/= 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=

Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals:

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

– Richard Ainley (Kenya) 2010 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2011 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2012 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

– Vicent Byamukama (Uganda) 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

– Joshua Seale (South Africa) 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

– Stephen Ferriera (Portugal) 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Indiza (Kenya) 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

– Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) 2021– Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

Leaderboard after round three of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Open