Overview: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa sponsored Ronald Rugumayo has led since day one with -9 (207 gross) after scoring 5-under 67, 3-under 69 and 1-under 71 for the first three rounds.

18th Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open

Day 4: Round 4

Date: Saturday, 28th October 2023

: Saturday, 28 October 2023 Venue: Uganda Golf Club – Kitante, Kampala

The last 18 holes at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open championship shall be played on Saturday, 28th October 2023 at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club – Kitante in Kampala city.

After this final round, the golfers will have played a grueling 72 holes over the four days.

Coming to the last day of action, it remains a close contest as the professionals fight for a share of the total kitty of Ug.shs 100,000,000.

Ronald Rugumayo smiles after driving off during round two | Credit: John Batanudde

“I am not playing against anyone. I am only facing the course. I want to minimize the mistakes done with great driving, approach and putting” Rugumayo who has been playing on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa remarked.

Round 4:

The last round will commence at 10:00 AM for the professionals. There will be 11 matches for the remaining golfers who made the cut.

The second last pressure group comprising of Marvin Kibirige (Uganda), Paulino Kasoma (Namibia) and Dismas Indiza (Kenya) will tee-off at 11:30 AM.

Kibugu Njoroge in action | Credit: John Batanudde

Ten minutes later (11:40 AM); the main pressure group will then swing off into action.

This group has Celestine Nsanzuwera (Rwanda), David Kamulindwa (Uganda), Njoroge Kibugu (Kenya) and the leader Ronald Rugumayo.

This is a round where the golfers will accommodate no errors as any mistake could cost one a shilling.

Among the final cluster of golfers in action are two amateurs (Godfrey Nsubuga and Hussein Bagalana).

Nsubuga will play at 11:10 AM with Zambian professional Aaron Simfukwe and Tanzanian, Nuru Mollel.

Bagalana gets into action a little earlier (10:10 AM) with Kenya’s George Felix and Erneste Ndayisenga (Rwanda).

The professional cluster at this year’s Uganda Pro Open was drawn from the host country Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Meanwhile, a sizable number of golfers will play in the subsidiary category; teeing off as early as 7 AM.

David Kamulindwa swings off | Credit: John Batanudde

Day Four Draw for the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Professional Open:

Leaderboard round 3:

Leaderboard after round three of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Open

The prize money break-down:

1 st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=

– Shs. 21,000,000/= 2 nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=

– Shs. 14,000,000/= 3 rd (Percentage: 8.46% ) – Shs. 8,460,000/=

) – Shs. 8,460,000/= 4 th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

– Shs. 6, 250,000/= 5 th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=

– Shs 5,000,000/= 6 th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=

– Shs 4,170,000/= 7 th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=

– Shs. 3,570,000/= 8 th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=

– Shs. 3,130,000/= 9 th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=

– Shs. 2,278,000/= 10 th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=

– Shs. 2,500,000/= 11 th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=

– Shs. 2,270,000/= 12 th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=

– Shs. 2,080,000/= 13 th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=

– Shs. 1,920,000/= 14 th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=

– Shs. 1,790,000/= 15 th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=

– Shs. 1,670,000/= 16 th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=

– Shs. 1,560,000/= 17 th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=

– Shs. 1,470,000/= 18 th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=

– Shs. 1,390,000/= 19 th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=

– Shs. 1,32,000/= 20 th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=

– Shs. 1,250,000/= 21 st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=

– Shs. 1,190,000/= 22 nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/

– Shs. 1,140,000/ 23 rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=

– Shs. 1,090,000/= 24 th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=

– Shs. 1,040,000/= 25 th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=

– Shs. 1,000,000/= 26 th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=

– Shs. 960,000/= 27 th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=

– Shs. 930,000/= 28 th (Percentage – 0.89% ) – Shs 890,000/=

) – Shs 890,000/= 29 th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=

– Shs. 860,000/= 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=

Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals:

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

– Richard Ainley (Kenya) 2010 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2011 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2012 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

– Vicent Byamukama (Uganda) 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

– Joshua Seale (South Africa) 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

– Stephen Ferriera (Portugal) 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Indiza (Kenya) 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

– Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) 2021 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

– Jastas Madoya (Kenya) 2022 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)