2023 Buganda Masaza Football Cup

Final: Gomba Vs Bulemeezi (3 PM)

Gomba Vs Bulemeezi (3 PM) Third-place: Buddu Vs Mawokota (12 PM)

At Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (Charges: 10,000/= – General & 20,000/= – VIP)

His Majesty the King of Buganda Kingdom Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is pleased to appear before the loyal subjects and guests as he officiates the final of the 2023 Buganda Masaza football cup climax at the historic Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Saturday, October 28.

Five-time winners Gomba (Champions in 2004, 2009, 2014, 2017 and 2020) will take on two-time winners Bulemeezi (2012 and 2018) in the grand finale at 3 PM.

Gomba lethal forward Allan Oyirwoth races to the ball. He has four goals in the tournament.

A mammoth crowd is expected to attend the climax of this year’s championship whose winner is guaranteed a trophy, winners’ gold medals and Ug.Shs 12,000,000.

It remains a close contest come the final since there is a lot to play for with both camps fully charged up.

“Gates at Wankulukuku will officially open at 8 AM to allow the football-thirsty fans access the stadium smoothly.” Sulaiman Ssejjengo, chairperson of the local organizing committee.

Gomba will miss goalkeeper Tonny Atugonza (accumulated cautions) and head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza on the touchline for a send-off in the previous game.

In the same vein, Mawokota’s defender David Opio is also suspended with cautions against Buweekula in quarter-finals and Mawokota during the semi-finals.

Before that Buddu and Mawokota will fight for the third-place play-off duel at noon.

Bulemeezi team

Telecommunications company Airtel Uganda is the platinum sponsor for the championship.

Other partners include Centenary Bank, UNAIDS, paints company Kansai Plascon, cbs f.m, bbs terefaina and others.

The tournament does not permit players who have played for the Uganda Cranes (senior national team), Uganda Kobs (U-23), Uganda Hippos (U-20), Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League.

Here is the road to final:

Bulemeezi – Group Games

Butambala 1-1 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Bugerere 1-1 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi 0-0 Bugerere

Ssingo 2-0 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi 2-1 Ssingo

Buvuma 2-2 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi 3-1 Buvuma

Busujju 1-1 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi 1-0 Busujju

Knock-out:

Quarter final:

1 st Leg : Bulemeezi 0-0 Buweekula

: Bulemeezi 0-0 Buweekula 2nd Leg: Buweekula 1-2 Bulemeezi

Semi-final:

1 st Leg: Mawokota 0-0 Bulemeezi

Mawokota 0-0 Bulemeezi 2nd Leg: Bulemeezi 0-0 Mawokota (Penalties: Bulemeezi won 4-2)

Technical: Ali Kiggundu, Nasib Mukasa, Ibrahim Kirya, Paul Nkata

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Andrew Walakira Mukisa

Gomba Team

Gomba (Group Stages):

Gomba 0-0 Mawokota

Mawokota 1-0 Gomba

Gomba 3-1 Kabula

Kabula 2-1 Gomba

Ssese 1-3 Gomba

Gomba 1-0 Ssese

Busiro 0-0 Gomba

Gomba 1-0 Busiro

Mawogola 1-1 Gomba

Gomba 1-1 Mawogola

Knock-outs:

Quarter-finals:

1 st Leg: Gomba 3-1 Ssingo

Gomba 3-1 Ssingo 2nd Leg: Ssingo 0-1 Gomba

Semi-finals:

1 st Leg: Gomba 2-1 Buddu

Gomba 2-1 Buddu 2nd Leg: Buddu 0-1 Gomba

Technical: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza (Head coach), Davis Nnono Ssozi, Louis Kizito Figo

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Eddie Balwolera

Past Winners Since 2004:

2022 : Busiro

: Busiro 2021 : Buddu

: Buddu 2020 : Gomba

: Gomba 2019 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2018 : Singo

: Singo 2017 : Gomba

: Gomba 2016 : Buddu

: Buddu 2015 : Singo

: Singo 2014 : Gomba

: Gomba 2013 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2012 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2011 : Buluri

: Buluri 2010: Not Held

Not Held 2009 : Gomba

: Gomba 2008 : Kyadondo

: Kyadondo 2007 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2006 : Kooki

: Kooki 2005 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2004: Gomba