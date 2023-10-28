Overview: 54-year-old Dismas Indiza scored a total gross of 277 in 72 holes (11-under par) to lift the 2023 trophy for the record 7th time after earlier triumphs in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2018.

18th Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro:

Winner: Dismas Indiza (Kenya): 72, 67, 71, 67 (277) -11

T2: Paulino Kasoma (Namibia): 70, 69, 71, 70 (280) -8

T2: Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda): 67, 69, 71, 73 (280) -8

Legendary Kenya Professional golfer Dismas Indiza is the winner of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Pro Golf Open.

Indiza, 54, scored a total gross of 277 in 72 holes (11-under par) to lift the trophy for the record 7th time after earlier triumphs in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2018.

Dismas Indiza on the 11th Tee | Credit: John Batanudde

“This is a sweet victory. I knew I could play catch up when by day three, I was within reach of the players before me” Indiza, who hails from Mumias remarked.

Heading to the final round of action on Saturday, October 28, 2023, Indiza was trailing the leader over three rounds, Ronald Rugumayo by3 shots.

For the hard-earned sweat, Indiza earned about Ug.Shs 21,000,000 which is 21% of the total kitty (Ug.Shs 100,000,000).

Dismas Indiza shows off his trophy | Credit: John Batanudde

Dismas Indiza (right) with his trophy | Credit: John Batanudde

How he played a perfect 4th round:

During the last 18 holes, Indiza was aggressive, accurate, bullish but calm throughout.

He opened with an eagle on par-5 hole 1 and two successive birdies on holes 1 and 2.

The fine form continued with a par on hole 4, birdie on 5, pars on 6 and 7 before yet another birdie 8.

The grey patch came on par-3 hole 9 with a bogey, par on 10 and a bogey on par-3 hole 11 before crossing over the tunnel to the back-part of the course that is cris-crossed by the famous Kitante stream.

On the back, he started with a par score on hole 12, birdie on 13, pars on 14 and 15, another birdie on 16, bogey on 17 before finishing with par on the par-4 hole 18.

“When I finished with a -2 lead, I did not know I had already won. Rugumayo had holes to play yet and I thought he would catch up” Indiza stated.

L-R: Ronald Rugumayo, Njoroge Kibugu, Celestin Nsanzuwera and David Kamulindwa were in the main pressure group| Credit: John Batanudde

Rugumayo, the leader over the first three rounds did not leave to his earlier form playing 1-over 73 during the last round.

The Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa sponsored golfer finished with 280 strokes (-8), in joint second place as Namibian, Paulino Kasoma.

Another Ugandan Phillip Kasozi finished fourth overall (282) to claim Ug.Shs 6,250,000.

Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya and Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu finish joined 5th with Ugandan, David Kamulindwa settling for 7th.

Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rwanda) and Jeff Kubwa (Kenya) tied for 8th place.

Recently crowned Uganda Amateur national champion Godfrey Nsubuga completed 10th but will not earn a penny from his performance because of his amateur status.

The professional open was the last part of the series of the prestigious championship after the juniors, ladies, seniors, amateurs and Pro-Am.

Johnnie Walker was the headline sponsor of the three weeks’ series.

Johnnie Walker Uganda Pro Open 2023 Final leaderboard

All Winners Since 2006 (Professionals):

· 2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

· 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

· 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

· 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

· 2010 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

· 2011 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

· 2012 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

· 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

· 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

· 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

· 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

· 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

· 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

· 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

· 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

· 2021– Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

· 2022 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

· 2023 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)