Uganda Ladies Open winner Peace Kabasweka took her fine form to Entebbe Golf Club and claimed the 2023 NCBA Series played on Saturday.

Fresh from wining the the prestegious Uganda Ladies Open a couple of weeks ago, Kabasweka returned a gross score of 76 at the par 71 course to emerge as the overall winner of the one-day event.

Over 120 golfers participated in the penultimate event of the NCBA Golf Series vying for a place in the grand finale of the series that will be held on December 1 at the Sigona Golf Club in Nairobi.

The first leg of this year’s series was a qualifiers event at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante back in July that was clinchedd by Peter Tumusiime.

Speaking at the 19th Hole, NCBA CEO Mark Muyobo said the bank is committed to growing Golf in Uganda.

“We have invested over Ugx 250 million in every tournament under the NCBA Golf Series, and this includes creating an environment that inspires everyone to pursue greatness in whatever they do,” said Muyobo.

Other Top Performers

John Basabosa won the men’s category with a gross score of 77 followed by Twinemanzi Tumubwene who had 76.

Harriet Kitaka (83 gross) was the best of the ladies outside of the overall winner with Gloria Mbaguta coming second with 84.

NCBA SERIES 2023

Overall Winner: Peace Kabasweka – 76 gross

Top Performers (Gross)

Men

Winner: John Basabosa – 77 gross

Runners-up: Twinemanzi Tumubwene – 81 gross

Ladies

Gross Winner: Harriet Kitaka – 83 gross

Gross Ruunners-up: Gloria Mbaguta – 84 gross

Top Performers (Nett)

Men

Winner: Henry Ssali – 62 nett

Ladies

Winner: Dorothy Nabirye – 64 nett

Other Categories

Staff Winner: Moses Mukiibi – 89 gross

Moses Mukiibi – 89 gross Juniors Winner: Shaka Kariisa – 87 gross

Shaka Kariisa – 87 gross NCBA Guest Winner: Rhoda Kimera – 70 nett

Winning Team

Robert Busingye

Richard Lutwama

Anne Abeja

Peace Kabasweka

Longest Drive

Men: Alexander Kasendwa

Alexander Kasendwa Ladies: Peace Kabasweka

Nearest to the pin

Men: Darhil Shah

Darhil Shah Ladies: Edrea Kagombe