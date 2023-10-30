Overview: AFRIYEA Golf Academy partnered with local organizations to create awareness for environmental issues starting with providing clean water for everybody.

Time immemorial, sports have been a catalyst for mobilizing people for greater causes.

With the world under the threat of plastic pollution, which has become a global crisis with significant environmental consequences, AFRIYEA Golf Academy is driving change through clean-up campaigns to free communities in Uganda from plastic pollution.

Last Friday, this week the AFRIYEA Golf Academy led a month clean up that brought together the golfing fraternity and the community for a massive clean-up where schools and community cleaned the town and the water sources in Fort Portal, Uganda.

Cleaning drive in Fort Portal city by AFRIYEA Golf Academy

One of the major contributors to this issue is the excessive use and improper disposal of polythene bags.

Despite their convenience in packaging and transporting goods, polythene bags have a detrimental impact on the environment and health.

Some plastics are -recyclable while others are not decomposable until, and can leach harmful chemicals into food.

The production of polythene requires substantial energy and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

Children participate during the clean-up drives in Fort Portal tourism city

However, amidst this growing concern, AFRIYEA Golf Academy has incorporated environmental education into its curriculum where golf learners not only learn golf skills but also coaches ensure that environmental issues are an integral part of the learning process, leaving no child behind.

The academy’s approach of monthly clean-ups is a drive that not only protects nature but also bonds the communities of Uganda and the golf fraternity, creating an ecosystem of golf as a community.

The monthly clean-ups bring community leaders and golfers together to engage in transformative action to protect the environment.

The October clean-up was geared towards celebrating World Soil Day with the theme: “Water is life, water is food, and leaving no one behind.”

During this event, the academy partnered with local organizations to create awareness for environmental issues starting with providing clean water for everybody.

Cleaning with AFRIYEA Golf Academy

Children and elders are the most vulnerable groups when the harsh environment worsens, and therefore, the AFRIYEA Golf Academy continues to put its youth at the forefront to guard the environment jealously, putting no price tag on environmental protection as it is the world’s gold to life.

Isaiah Mwesige The Academy CEO stated; “Protecting the environment is one of our core values of the academy, and any effort directed towards it is no longer about saving the future but rather preserving life today. Environmental issues are already manifesting in the form of floods, soil exhaustion, and poor-quality water contaminated with plastics. As an academy, we have always ensured that environmental protection is an integral part of our coaching agenda. This not only shifts the narrative but also takes an action-based approach for learners to address environmental issues.”

Desilting of River Mpanga

Polythene bags, made from petroleum or natural gas, are a primary source of plastic pollution. With over 100 million tonnes of resins produced annually, they constitute a significant portion of the plastic market.

However, their negative impacts are far-reaching. These bags cannot be easily recycled or decomposed, leading to their persistence in the environment for extended periods.

This contributes to the alarming levels of plastic pollution in our oceans, landfills, and other ecosystems.

Furthermore, polythene bags can release harmful chemicals into food, posing health risks to consumers.

Clean-up campaigns play a crucial role in addressing plastic pollution by actively engaging communities, creating awareness, and driving action towards reducing the usage of polythene bags. These campaigns aim to tackle the issue at its source, emphasizing the importance of responsible consumption and proper waste management.