The lake side Entebbe Club (since 1901) will host the 2024 Uganda Golf Open series.

The development was announced at the apex of the 2023 edition which had series of the juniors, ladies, seniors, amateurs, Pro-Am and the professionals.

“We are excited to announce Entebbe Club as the host for the 2024 Uganda Golf Open championship” Moses Matisko, president of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) declared during the official prize giving ceremony of the professionals open.

The exciting series of this year’s Uganda Golf Open has the headline sponsor as Johnnie Walker brand, a product of Uganda Breweries Limited.

With the exception of the minors (underage persons) and the Pro-Am, the rest of the series under ladies, seniors, amateurs and professionals were all under Johnnie Walker.

Peace Kabasweka won the ladies’ open, Godfrey Nsubuga took the amateurs’ gong and Kenya’s Dismas Indiza was best professional golfer.

The Pro-Am was exclusively sponsored by absa bank which injected in Shs 200,000,000 for the day long championship where amateurs and professionals easily mingled with ten players (professionals and amateurs) making the mark for the prestigious magical Kenya Golf Open due in Nairobi city.

Entebbe Club is over 120 years of existance

Return to Entebbe:

Entebbe Club last hosted the open in 2021 when John Muchiri (seniors), Martha Babirye (ladies), Joseph Cwinya-ai (amateurs) and Jastas “Pastor” Madoya (professionals) were all victorious back then.

In 2022, the open was hosted by Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo before Uganda Golf Club – Kitante hosted the 2023 edition.

The Uganda Golf open was first played in 1932 and has since then grown in stature and popularity. The open is part of the Uganda Amateur Golf Ranking system.

About Entebbe Club golf course:

Arguably the oldest golfing facility in East and Central Africa (founded in 1901), Entebbe club course is famed for the well-maintained picturesque fairways and greens.

The course is unique with the numerous dog-legged fairways, inviting par-three’s and undulating terrain that give golfers a worth test of character.

This course is sandwiched by two hotels (Imperial Golf View Hotel, Entebbe and Lake Victoria Hotel, Entebbe) with an eye-catching view of the gigantic Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest fresh water body.

On the Eastern part, it boarders the marines’ military base on hole 1 and Uganda Wildlife Education Center (Entebbe zoo) on holes 2 and 3 as the magnificent sounds of unique wild game are echoed and reechoed aloud.

The famous Deo Akope Challenge on the 17th dog-legged hole is blessed by the St John’s Church, Entebbe.

Over the years, Entebbe club has attained cult-status with an extra-ordinary 19th hole experience decimated by warm welcome of golfers and other guest in the party mood, awesome merry-making as well as wild entertainment till the late hours of the night.

