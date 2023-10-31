Overview: The headline sponsor of the 2023 Entebbe Golf Open is Stanbic Bank with an investment of Shs 100,000,000 of which Ug.Shs 36,000,000 will go straight to the professionals’ docket.

2023 Stanbic Entebbe Golf Open

Day 1 Professionals

Wednesday, 1 st November

November At Entebbe Club

The opening round for the professionals of the 2023 Stanbic Entebbe Golf Open will take place on Wednesday, 1st November at the par-71 lake side golfing facility.

A total of 43 professionals from Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Malawi are registered for 72 holes’ action that will be played over four days.

A bulk of the professionals are the home based players with Kenya having three professionals, Zimbabwe (three) and Malawi has one.

Street Club sponsored Herman Deco Mutebi

Legendary Deo Akope who skipped the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Pro Golf Open because of a troublesome groin is part of the registered professionals for the Stanbic Entebbe Golf pro open.

Akope will tee-off at 10:00 AM alongside US based professional Ronald Otile who had his debut at the Uganda open.

Deo Akope for the 2023 Stanbic Entebbe Pro Open after missing the Johnnie Walker Uganda Pro Open in Kampala

Kenya’s Borniface Simwa, the resident pro at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa will tee off at 10:10 AM with Herman Deco Mutebi.

“I have been practicing in Entebbe since the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Pro Open at Kitante. I hope to have a good round of golf” Deco Mutebi, a home bred golfer from Entebbe disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Ronald Otile chips the ball to the greens. He is registered for the 2023 Stanbic Entebbe Golf Pro Open | Credit: John Batanudde

Zimbabwean Liberty Gumisa plays game three at 10:20 AM with two Entebbe based professionals Samuel Kato and Mackie Nasser.

The only female professional in contention Irene Nakalembe will tee-off at 10:30 AM along with Marvin Kibirige and Abraham Ainamani.

Another professional from Zimbabwe Morton Kombai will face Hussein Bagalana and Stephen Kasaija at 11:40 AM.

Phillip Kasozi, Tadeo Gaita Rodell and Canary Kabise drive off at 11:30 AM.

Phillip Kasozi watches over his ball in full flight | Credit: John Batanudde

At 11:50 AM is an interesting match involving James Koto, Richard Baguma and Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe).

2021 Uganda Pro Open winner Justus “Pastor” Madoya from Kenya will play alongside Ashraf Bagalana and Davis Kato at ten minutes past noon.

The headline sponsor is Stanbic Bank with an investment of Shs 100,000,000 of which Ug.Shs 36,000,000 will go straight to the professionals’ docket.

There is a hole-in-one prize (brand new car) on par-3 hole-10, fully insured by Jubilee Insurance Limited.