Overview: Hosts Rwanda are joined by Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Mauritius and Zambia at the 2023 EACAACT Golf Ladies Tournament.

Event : 2023 EACAACT Golf Ladies Tournament

: 2023 EACAACT Golf Ladies Tournament Dates : 1 st – 3 rd November

: 1 – 3 November Venue : Kigali Golf Resort & Villas – Rwanda

: Kigali Golf Resort & Villas – Rwanda Participating countries: Rwanda (Hosts), Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Mauritius, Zambia

Uganda is among the countries that will take part in the 2023 All Africa Challenge Trophy at the Kigali Golf Club and Villas.

The team has already traveled to Rwanda for the tournament.

Skipper Peace Kabasweka is joined by Meron Kyomugisha, Judith Komugisha and Eva Magala with Wendy Angu’deyo on the reserve.

Female professional Flavia Namakula is the head coach as Godlive Nayebare traveled as the team manager.

Uganda Ladies Golf Team in Kigali

Dorren Mwesigye, the Uganda Golf Ladies Union president also traveled with a number of personalities as Edrae Kagombe, Jennifer Apio, Eva Araduha, Resty Nalutaaya and others to cheer up the team.

“We are determined for the tournament in Rwanda. The players are in the best shape and ready for the best showing” Mwesigye spoke to Kawowo Sports Media.

The tournament’s official practice rounds were on Monday, 30th October and on the subsequent day. On Tuesday evening will be the official flag raising ceremony.

The competition days are 1st to 3rd November 2023.

Uganda Ladies Golf Team members in Kigali, Rwanda having a meal

Uganda Ladies Golf Team with Moses Matisko, president of the Uganda Golf Union (6th from left) at Uganda Golf Club prior to departure

Team Uganda was supported by the Uganda Golf Union (UGU), Uganda Ladies Golf Union, Rwandair, National Council of Sports (NCS) and Orchard Interiors.

Rwanda Golf Union, Kigali Golf Resort and Villas, Royal and Ancient (R&A), bpr Bank and Simba Super Market are the tournament sponsors.