The opening round at the 2023 East and Central All Africa Challenge Trophy (EACAACT) tournament will swing off on the morning of Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at the Kigali Golf Club and Villas.

This follows a successful flag-raising ceremony that was held on Tuesday evening.

Uganda is among the countries confirmed for the three round team championship.

On-form Peace Kabasweka, fresh from winning the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Golf Championship and the NCBA Entebbe series is Uganda’s captain.

Kabasweka drives off at 8:00 AM along with Annie Nsama (Zambia), Jenny Linda (Rwanda) and Francine Delloye (Mauritius).

Uganda national flag going up during the official flag raising ceremony

Another Ugandan, Judith Komugisha will tee-off at 9:00 AM. Komugisha will play with Linda Mugeni (Rwanda), Neema Olomi (Tanzania) and Beatrice d’ Arifat.

At 9:15 AM, Evah Okatch Magala will be in action with Perpetue Ngayabosha (Burundi), Margaret Njoki Muchino (Kenya) and Tanznaian ace Iddy Hussein Madina.

The fourth member of Uganda’s team, Melon Kyomugisha will face Rwanda’s Matutina Irumva (Rwanda), Razia Currimjee (Maurititus) and Tanzanian, Victoria Elias, teeing off at 9:30 AM.

Wendy Angu’deyo is the reserve player on a team coached by female professional Flavia Namakula. Godlive Nayebare traveled as the team manager.

Other members of team Uganda

Uganda is assured of gallery that has Dorren Mwesigye (Uganda Golf Ladies Union president), former lady president Jennifer Apio, Edrae Kagombe, Eva Araduha, Resty Nalutaaya and others to cheer up the team.

“The team had two good rounds of practice on Monday and Tuesday. We have had a feel of the course and every player is set for the task ahead” Mwesigye disclosed.

Team Uganda is sponsored by the Uganda Golf Union (UGU), Uganda Ladies Golf Union, Rwandair, National Council of Sports (NCS) and Orchard Interiors.

Uganda’s Golf ladies captain Peace Kabasweka at flag raising

The participating countries include Rwanda (hosts), Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Mauritius and Zambia.

Rwanda Golf Union, Kigali Golf Resort and Villas, Royal and Ancient (R&A), bpr Bank and Simba Super Market are the tournament sponsors.

