Barely a week after the epic climax of the 2023 Buganda Masaza football tournament won by Bulemeezi Ssaza, celebrations are still ongoing.

Losing finalists Gomba Ssaza who fell 0-1 to the victors at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium are not crestfallen.

The Gomba Ssaza fans have rewarded stand-out midfielder David Kanonya with Ug.Shs 900,000 at Papaz Restaurant, Makindye on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

David Kanonya (Left) receives the money from Gomba Ssaza fan Albert Ndahiro

To the fans led by Albert Ndahiro, Kanonya was the most outstanding player in the team and thus the deserving financial package.

“As Gomba Ssaza fans, we singled out the most outstanding player according to us in the entire season and this was David Kanonya. He was a team player and also contributed immensely to the team’s progress from the group stages until the final. We also want to appreciate the effort of players” Ndahiro, a fans’ leader remarked as he handled over the money.

Ironically, Kanonya was among the unused substitutes in the final watched by a capacity lively crowd that included the Prime minister of Buganda Kingdom Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga.

David Kanonya addresses the media at Papaz Restaurant, Makindye in Kampala city on 1st November 2023

The midfielder lauded the fans for the special recognition and vows to use this moment as a stepping stone to greater achievements in his career.

“I want to salute the fans for the recognition that has also come with a financial package. This is good motivation to maintain the status quo. I appreciate the entire team with the coaches and my fellow players for playing every match in the tournament gallantly until we reached the final” Kanonya stated.

Gomba lost the final and remains on five titles won (2004, 2009, 2014, 2017 and 2020) in as many years since 2004 when the Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament was revived.

Bulemeezi attained their third title since the 2012 and 2018 heroics.

This year, Mawokota defeated Buddu 3-0 in the bronze medal match to finish third.

Over the years, the Buganda Masaza football tournament has attained popularity given the unquestionable ability to lure as many people as possible.

Brands of players, administrators, match officials and sponsors have been built using the prowess of this tournament.

David Kanonya hugs Albert Ndahiro

Sponsors and partners as Airtel, Centenary Bank, Buganda Land Board, UNAIDS, CBS Radion, bbs Telefaina and paints gurus Kansai Plascon are part and parcel of this prestigious tournament.

The tournament does not permit players who have played for the Uganda Cranes (senior national team), Uganda Kobs (U-23), Uganda Hippos (U-20), Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League.

All Winners Since 2004:

2023 : Bulemeezi

2022 : Busiro

2021 : Buddu

2020 : Gomba

2019 : Bulemeezi

2018 : Singo

2017 : Gomba

2016 : Buddu

2015 : Singo

2014 : Gomba

2013 : Mawokota

2012 : Bulemeezi

2011 : Buluri

2010: Not Held

2009 : Gomba

2008 : Kyadondo

2007 : Mawokota

2006 : Kooki

2005 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2004: Gomba