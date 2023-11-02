Overview:
A total kitty of Ug.shs 36,000,000 is up for the successful pros who will make the cut after round two.
2023 Stanbic Entebbe Golf Pro Open
Day 1 Leader: Herman Deco Mutebi – 67
T2: Abraham Ainamani – 68
T2: Vincent Araali Byamukama – 68
The second day of action at the Stanbic Entebbe Golf Pro Open championship is Thursday, November 2, 2023 at the par 71-Entebbe club.
This followed a successful round one that was led by Herman Deco Mutebi with 4-under 67.
Mutebi commands a shot advantage over the duo of Abraham Ainamani and Vincent Araali Byamukama (68 gross apiece).
On the second round, the professionals will be making a total of 36 holes and the determinant day for the cut.
“I yearn to improve my scores going forward to the third and fourth round” David Kamulindwa, who shot +6 (77 gross) on the opening round stated.
Kamulindwa swings into action at 9:20 AM with Adolf Muhumuza and Silver Opio.
The golfers who were in action first during round one will tee-off last.
This consists the trio of Ronald Otile, Borniface Simwa and the overnight leader Mutebi who get into the business end at 11:10 AM.
The open has lured professional golfers from Zimbabwe, Kenya and Malawi.
There is a hole-in-one prize (Toyota Fortuna) fully insured by Jubilee Insurance on the par-3 hole-10 that will be available for that lucky golfer.Day two Draw (2nd November 2023)