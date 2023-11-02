Overview: A total kitty of Ug.shs 36,000,000 is up for the successful pros who will make the cut after round two.

2023 Stanbic Entebbe Golf Pro Open

Day 1 Leader: Herman Deco Mutebi – 67

T2: Abraham Ainamani – 68

T2: Vincent Araali Byamukama – 68

The second day of action at the Stanbic Entebbe Golf Pro Open championship is Thursday, November 2, 2023 at the par 71-Entebbe club.

This followed a successful round one that was led by Herman Deco Mutebi with 4-under 67.

Mutebi commands a shot advantage over the duo of Abraham Ainamani and Vincent Araali Byamukama (68 gross apiece).

On the second round, the professionals will be making a total of 36 holes and the determinant day for the cut.

Herman Deco Mutebi stretches before action on day one. He is playing with Ronald Otile and Borniface Simwa again on round two | Credit: David Isabirye

“I yearn to improve my scores going forward to the third and fourth round” David Kamulindwa, who shot +6 (77 gross) on the opening round stated.

Kamulindwa swings into action at 9:20 AM with Adolf Muhumuza and Silver Opio.

The golfers who were in action first during round one will tee-off last.

This consists the trio of Ronald Otile, Borniface Simwa and the overnight leader Mutebi who get into the business end at 11:10 AM.

Ronald Otile follows the flight of his ball in action | Credit: David Isabirye

The open has lured professional golfers from Zimbabwe, Kenya and Malawi.

A total kitty of Ug.shs 36,000,000 is up for the successful pros who will make the cut after round two.

There is a hole-in-one prize (Toyota Fortuna) fully insured by Jubilee Insurance on the par-3 hole-10 that will be available for that lucky golfer.

Leaderboard after round 1

Toyota Fortuna car staked for golfers with a hole-in-one shot on par 3 hole 10 at Entebbe club | Credit: David Isabirye