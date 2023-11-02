Overview: Tanzania's Neema Olomi combined with Victoria Elias and Iddy Madina to take the first team spot after round one for a total overall team score of 233 strokes. Tanzania is followed by Kenya whose team had the top three performers as Ashley Awuor (79), Margaret Njoki (79) and Bianca Ngecu (82) for 240 strokes. Team Uganda closely follows in third place with Kabasweka (78), Meron Kyomugisha (81), Judith Komugisha (82) and Evah Magala (82) all following suit with 241 strokes for the best three players.

Event : 2023 EACAACT Golf Ladies Tournament

: 2023 EACAACT Golf Ladies Tournament Dates : 1 st – 3 rd November

: 1 – 3 November Venue : Kigali Golf Resort & Villas – Rwanda

: Kigali Golf Resort & Villas – Rwanda Participating countries: Rwanda (Hosts), Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Mauritius, Zambia

The first round of the 2023 East and Central All Africa Challenge Trophy (EACAACT) tournament was played on Wednesday, November 1 at the Kigali Golf Club and Villas.

Tanzania’s Neema Olomi had the best overall score of +5 (77), a shot ahead of Uganda’s captain Peace Kabasweka as well as two other Tanzanians; Victoria Elias and Madina Iddy Hussein (78) after the first 18 holes of action.

Peace Kabasweka follows the flight of her ball in play

Olomi combined with Elias and Madina to take the first team spot after round one for a total overall team score of 233 strokes.

Tanzania is followed by Kenya whose team had the top three performers as Ashley Awuor (79), Margaret Njoki (79) and Bianca Ngecu (82) for 240 strokes.

Melon Kyomugisha (second from left) poses with the opponents

Evah Magala in action

Team Uganda closely follows in third place with Kabasweka (78), Meron Kyomugisha (81), Judith Komugisha (82) and Evah Magala (82) all following suit with 241 strokes for the best three players.

“It is a moving day on the second round that comes on Thursday, November 2, 2023. We expect to play catch up” Dorren Mwesigye, Uganda Ladies Golf Union president told Kawowo Sports.

Dorren Mwesigye (left) smiles at the club house

The official flag raising ceremony was held on Tuesday evening after the second practice round.

Hosts Rwanda (267) lie 6th on the leaderboard after the first round.

Zambia is fourth (254), Mauritius sixth (259) and Burundi is 7th (334).

The heartily hug after a perfect round of golf

Wendy Angu’deyo smiles with Peace Kabasweka

Thursday is also the supporters’ tournament and Uganda has registered a number of players as the lady president Mwesigye, Wendy Angu’Deyo, Resty Nalutaaya, Lillian Koowe and Edrae Kagombe

Team Uganda is sponsored by the Uganda Golf Union (UGU), Uganda Ladies Golf Union, Rwandair, National Council of Sports (NCS) and Orchard Interiors.

Rwanda Golf Union, Kigali Golf Resort and Villas, Royal and Ancient (R&A), bpr Bank, Toyota, New Times and Simba Super Market, among others are the tournament sponsors.