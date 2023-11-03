Overview: Tadeo Rodell Gaita, Abraham Ainamani, Vincent Byamukama, Grace Kasango, Denis Anguyo, Phillip Kasozi, Adolf Muhumuza, Deco Mutebi, Canary Kabise, James Koto, Ronald Otile, Liberty Gumisa, Marvin Kibirige, Visitor Mapwanya, Silver Opio, Samuel Kato, Justus Madoya, Davis Kato, Paul Adams, Said Mawa and Morton Kombai made the treasured cut to partake of the $10,000 (Ug.shs 36,000,000) prize money kitty.

2023 Stanbic Entebbe Golf Open (Professionals):

Leader after 36 Holes: Tadeo Rodell Gaita: 69, 67 (136) -6

T2: Abraham Ainamani: 68, 71 (139) -3

T2: Vincent Byamukama: 68, 71 (139) -3

T2: Grace Kasango: 73, 66 (139) -3

Tadeo Rodell Gaita is aloft the summit of the leaderboard after round two at the on-going 2023 Stanbic Entebbe Golf Pro open.

Gaita shot 4-under 67 on Thursday, November 2, 2023 during the second round of the four day’s championship at the par-71 lake side Entebbe club.

Tadeo Rodell Gaita, professional golfer | Credit: David Isabirye

“I am happy with my performance on the day despite a bad start with a bogy on hole 1. I enjoyed the front nine with rains getting us on the last three holes” Gaita who took over from day one leader Herman Deco Mutebi remarked.

The best overall score for the second day was scored by the towering Grace Kasango, 5-under 66 that shot him to the top four golfers on the leaderboard.

Grace Kasango, professional golfer | Credit: David Isabirye

Like Gaita, two other golfers played 4-under during round two; Adolf Muhumuza and Davis Kato.

On Friday, November 3, 2023, it is round three as the golfers will be making 54 holes’ action.

Davis Kato had a phenomenal round of golf on day two | Credit: David Isabirye

Denis Anguyo, professional golfer from Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

The cut of 21 professionals was executed after the second round with the rest of the golfers dropped.

Gaita, Abraham Ainamani, Vincent Byamukama, Grace Kasango, Denis Anguyo, Phillip Kasozi, Adolf Muhumuza, Deco Mutebi, Canary Kabise, James Koto, Ronald Otile, Liberty Gumisa, Marvin Kibirige, Visitor Mapwanya, Silver Opio, Samuel Kato, Justus Madoya, Davis Kato, Paul Adams, Said Mawa and Morton Kombai made the treasured cut to partake of the $10,000 (Ug.shs 36,000,000) prize money kitty.

Twenty-one other professionals missed the cut and thus bowed out of the tournament whose title sponsor is Stanbic Bank.

Justus Madoya, Kenya Professional golfer | Credit: David Isabirye

Vincent Araali Byamukama, Uganda Professional Golfer | Credit: David Isabirye

Toyota Fortuner, the Hole-in-one prize at the 2023 Stanbic Entebbe Golf Open | Credit: David Isabirye

A Toyota Fortuner is at stake on par-3 hole 10 for a successful hole-in-one shot.

Meanwhile, the gross players swing into action on action on Friday and will climax on the following day.

Deco Mutebi and his caddie | Credit: David Isabirye

James Koto swings into action | Credit: David Isabirye

The leaderboard after day two:

Entebbe Club Golf course; Hole 8 | Credit: David Isabirye