Overview: Eight professional golfers made the treasured cut to partake of the total cash kitty at the 2023 Equity Naro Golf Open in Namulonge.

2023 Equity Naro Golf Open (Professionals):

Winner: Richard Baguma – 66

T2: Tom Jjingo – 68

Hussein Bagalana – 68

Fred Nkuranga – 68

5 – Emma Ogwang – 69

Professional golfer Richard Baguma won the 2023 Equity Naro Golf Open in the paid ranks cluster on Friday, 3rd November at the par-69 Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf club, Namulonge.

Baguma who is a serving servant for the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) scored 3-under 66 to beat the rest of the field on the 9-hole golfing facility.

The former Uganda national team player won by a margin of two shots and attributed his great performance to good putting.

“I played most of my Tee-Shots onto the greens and I putted well. It was a great round of golf” Baguma noted.

Three professionals were all level on 1-under 68. These were Tom Jjingo, Hussein Bagalana and Fred Nkuranga.

Entebbe based professional Emma Ogwang scored level (69) to complete the top five positions.

Emma Ogwang played level par (69) at Namulonge

Three other golfers made the cut to complete those whoo will share the cash kitty.

Becca Mwanja (70), Robert Happy (70) and Herman Mutawe (71) were also successful.

Missed the cut:

Joseph Mawejje (74), David “Amooti” Kamulindwa (74), Irene Nakalembe (74), Henry Lujja (74) and Ashraf Bagalana (74) all missed the cut line.

The others were Abby Bagalana (75), Ronald “King” Bukenya (75), Lawrence Muhenda (75), Gerald Kabuye (77), Bulhan Matovu (77), Brian Toolit (79), Steven Kasaija (80) and Nasser Mackie (83) were all outside the money bracket.

The gross category, ladies and the rest of the golfers will close business on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Equity Bank MD Anthony Kituuka (holding hoe) planted one of the trees at Namulonge | Credit: David Isabirye

Earlier on Saturday, the anchor sponsors of the tournament; Equity Bank were engaged in a tree planting drive around the course led by the managing director Anthony Kituuka.

The tournament will be crowned by an official prize giving ceremony.