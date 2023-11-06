Overview: Over 120 golfers took part in the 2023 Equity Naro Golf Open championship at the 9-hole Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge.

2023 Equity Naro Golf Open:

· Overall Winner: Dominic Musoke – 68, 71 (139)

· Professionals: Richard Baguma – 66

Dominic Musoke won the 2023 Equity Naro Golf Open championship at the par-69 Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge.

Musoke beat the rest of the field that had over 120 golfers for the overall trophy that was accompanied by a 43 Inch Television set.

Kenya Ambassador General George Owino hands over the prizes to the overall winner

During the opening round, Musoke played 1-under 68 and was 2-over 71 for day two for a combined 139 gross mark over two rounds.

“I am very delighted for this victory. I played with determination throughout the tournament” an excited Musoke remarked.

Dominic Musoke in action | Credit: David Isabirye

Miracle Agotre (73, 67) was runners up with a total gross of 140 in two rounds whilst Innocent Oketcha scored 73 and 69 (142) for the second runners up slot.

Meanwhile, Richard Baguma won the professional category with a 3-under 66 gross score in 18 holes.

Baguma is a serving servant for the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

“I played most of my Tee-Shots onto the greens and I putted well. It was a great round of golf” Baguma noted.

Baguma won the bulk of Ug.shs 6,000,000/=, the total cash kitty for the eight professionals who made the cut.

Richard Baguma swings off his iron | Credit: David Isabirye

Three professionals were all level on 1-under 68. These were Tom Jjingo, Hussein Bagalana and Fred Nkuranga.Entebbe based professional Emma Ogwang scored level (69) to complete the top five positions.

Becca Mwanja (70), Robert Happy (70) and Herman Mutawe (71) were also successful.

Other top performers:

William Esuma, playing off handicap 8 scored 70 nett to win group A ahead of Daniel Musinguzi (73) and Andrew Opio (76 countback).

The men group B cluster was won by Robert Mugabe, handicap 10 with 69 nett.

Charles Lutwama, handicap 13 scored 72 nett (countback) for the first runners up while Polly Rwandekeye (handicap 15) was second runners up with 72.

Handicap 21 golfer Collin Subika scored 70 nett to topple the rest in group C.

L-R: Rosette Tugume, Collins Subika, Henry Ssali and Stephen Kabuga

Equity Bank MD Anthony Kituuka swings off

Alex Mango (72) and Collin Ssemboga (74 countback) were first and second runners up respectively.

Ladies:

Sarah Nduhukire (handicap 5) won the ladies group A with 77 nett, two shots better than Hadijah Nampijja, handicap 8.

Joyce Kisembo, playing off handicap 3 was second runners up with 80 nett.

L-R: Dinah Acen, Ruth Ssali and Florence

For the ladies group B, Dinah Acen, handicap 17 was victorious with 73 nett, two shots ahead of Hadijja Nampijja (79).

Rosette Tugume was second runners up with 80 nett.

Rosette Tugume swings off | Credit: David Isabirye

In group C ladies; Sheilla Ayebare (handicap 25) scored 80 nett to topple the rest of the golfers.

Handicap 22 golfer Annette Bamanya scored 86 nett for the runners up slot.

Namulonge lady captain Charity Atuhaire

Seniors:

David Tayebwa (handicap 24) won the seniors’ category with 77 nett, a shot better than Thomas Odongo, handicap 21.

Ruth Ssali (handicap 11) scored 97 nett for the second runners’ up place.

Dinah Acen recieves her prize

Side-Bets:

The longest drive contests on hole 16 was won by Joyce Kisembo and Tonny Ocen.

The nearest to the pin (hole 11) was claimed by Stephen Mutawe (men) and Faith Namara (ladies).

Equity Bank was the headline sponsor of the tournament that attracted amateurs (ladies and men) as well as the professionals.

Other partners included Crown Beverages Limited, NARCRI, CASE Medicare, KAChain Logistics Limited and others.

Equity Bank MD Anthony Kituuka (holding hoe) planted one of the trees at Namulonge | Credit: David Isabirye