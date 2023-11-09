Result

UPDF 2-0 BUL

Villa 3-1 Arua Hill

Bernard Muwanga and Sam Kintu scored in either half as UPDF beat visitors BUL 2-0 at Bombo to end their perfect start to the season.

BUL who came into the game on the back six successive wins went down as early as the sixth minute through Muwanga who converted a penalty after Walter Ochora handled in the area.

The hosts who were chasing the first home victory doubled the lead nine minutes after the break with Kintu on the score sheet.

The result means no team has a perfect record so far in the division although BUL remains top of the log with 18 points in 7 matches.

BUL’s next game will at home against fellow early pace setters Kitara.

Meanwhile, the army side who face Arua Hill next after the international break move to 9th position with 8 points.

At Wankulukuku, Villa beat Arua Hill 3-1 thanks to a blistering second half performance.