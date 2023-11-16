Overview: The paid ranks cluster (professionals) will play for a total kitty of TZS 25,000,000 (at least Ug.Shs 37,746,815.70).

2023 NCBA Bank Tanzania Golf Open

Professionals & Division A

72 Holes: 23rd – 26th November

Amateurs (Maximum 18 handicap)

36 Holes: 25th – 26th November

Kili Golf Course, Arusha city

A number of amateur and professional golfers from the East African countries are eyeing silverware during the upcoming 2023 NCBA Bank Tanzania Golf Open championship.

Golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania are expected to take part in this tournament that officially tees off at Kili Golf Course in the tourist city of Arusha on Thursday, 23rd November 2023.

The golfers in division A (amateurs with handicaps 10 and below) and professionals will play 72 holes for four rounds.

The amateurs with a maximum of handicap 18 will be engaged in 36 holes (25th -26th November 2023).

Some of the top amateur golfers in Uganda expected to travel for this tournament is the reigning national champion Godfrey Nsubuga.

Godfrey Nsubuga

Nsubuga is now currently in Nairobi city, Kenya where he continues to search for points ahead of the 2024 Magical Kenya open.

“If all goes according to plan, I will travel to Tanzania for the NCBA Bank Tanzania Golf Open in Arusha city. I am still discussing with my management” Nsubuga told Kawowo Sports via a telephone interview.

Ibrahim Bagalana

Ibrahim Bagalana, Joseph Cwinya-ai and Michael Tumusiime are the other top amateurs expected to confirm their participation in the tournament.

The paid ranks cluster (professionals) will play for a total kitty of TZS 25,000,000 (at least Ug.Shs 37,746,815.70).

NCBA Bank sponsored professional golfer James Koto, Hussein Bagalana, Marvin Kibirige, Grace Kasango, Tadeo Rodell Gaita, Irene Nakalembe are all expected to make the trip.

Grace Kasango ready to drive off | Credit: David Isabirye

Marvin Kibirige, a professional golfer from Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

The title sponsor for the championship is NCBA Bank.

Other partners include Tanzania Golf Union, Vodacom as well as the global golf governing body, Royal and Ancient (R&A).