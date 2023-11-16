Participating teams, their pools and fixtures during the 2023 Safari 7s have been confirmed by Kenya Rugby Union. Action at the RFUEA Grounds on Ngong Road in Nairobi, Kenya will begin with the women’s competition at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Women’s competition during 2023 Safari 7s:

The women’s competition will be played in a round-robin format among the five participating teams – Kenya Lionesses 1 and Lionesses 2 (Cubs), Tuks 7s, Tropic 7s, and Uganda.

Kickoff Time Fixture DAY ONE 1 8.30 a.m. Uganda vs Tropic 7s (UK) 2 11.04 a.m. Uganda vs Kenya Lionesses 1 3 3.46 p.m. Uganda vs Tuks 7s (South Africa) DAY TWO 4 11.50 a.m. Uganda vs Kenya Lionesses 2

On the other hand, the men’s competition will be played in two pools of five teams each. Uganda has drawn African champions Kenya Shujaa in Pool A.

Men’s Pools for 2023 Safari 7s:

Pool A: Kenya Shujaa, Red Wailers, Uganda, SA All-Stars, Tropic 7s.

Pool B: Germany, Morans, Samurai, KCB, WP Select.

Uganda’s pool fixtures will begin with South Africa All-Stars and end with the Tropic 7s on the following morning.

Kickoff Time Fixture DAY ONE 1 9.36 a.m. Uganda vs South Africa All Stars 2 12.28 p.m. Uganda vs Red Wailers (UK) 3 1.58 p.m. Uganda vs Kenya Shujaa DAY TWO 4 10 a.m. Uganda vs Tropic 7s (UK)

The knockout competition for both men and women will be played on Sunday afternoon.