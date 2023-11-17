Overview: Shooting commences on Saturday, 18th November 2023 at the Kigo shooting range grounds in Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District.

Competition: 17th Interforces Games

Dates: 18th November – 1st December 2023

Venues: Kigo Range Ground (Shooting), Kabalye & Masindi Stadium (Other Games)

Theme: “Fostering wellness and interagency cooperation through sports for a safer and secure Uganda”

The 17th edition of the Inter-forces games were officially launched at the Police main headquarters in Kampala on 17th November 2023.

At the launch, this year’s hosts; Police were represented by the Deputy IGP Major General Tumusiime Katsigazi who expressed the readiness to host the games.

“Uganda Police is more than ready to host the 2023 Inter-Forces Games. These are games that are played by the combined forces in solidarity. They are meant to bring harmony among all the forces and a platform for recreation” Deputy IGP Major General Katsigazi remarked.

2023 Inter-forces Games Launch | Credit: David Isabirye

SCP Frank Baine | Credit: David Isabirye

SCP Frank Baine represented the Uganda Prisons Service, Col Talemwa (UPDF) and Senior AIGP Charles Birungi, the vice president of the national organizing committee.

The participants in these games are played by the forces Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Police, Prisons and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

They entail shooting, darts, football, handball, volleyball, netball, karate, taekwondo and athletics.

Some of the trophies to be rewarded to the outstanding teams and players | Credit: David Isabirye

Shooting commences on Saturday, 18th November 2023 at the Kigo shooting range grounds in Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District.

The rest of the games will take place at Kabalye police center and the Masindi main stadium.

“As Prisons service, we value the interforces games. They have provided a pool of talented sportsmen for the different disciplines as athletics, darts, handball, netball and football” SCP Baine stated.

Police is the reigning overall champions.