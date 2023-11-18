Zimbabwe U-25 128/9

Bilal Hassun 4/14

Uganda 130/1

Ronak Patel 62 not out

Roger Mukasa 35 not out

Uganda won by 9 wickets

A dominant performance with ball and bat saw the Cricket Cranes pick up a nine-wicket win against the Zimbabwe U-25.

The win is their fourth in Zimbabwe as they continue to prepare for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Namibia later this month.

The night match was played at the Harare Sports Club with the hosts winning the toss and electing to bat. Bilal Hassun continued his rich vein of form with a strong showing up front as the visitors never got out of first gear.

The experienced pair of Captain Tony Manyonga (38) and Miton Shumba (40) pushed the envelope for the hosts, moving the total from 22/4 to 89/5. Unfortunately for the hosts, they failed to kick on from there with Hassun (4/14) ensuring the tail didn’t wag with the hosts finishing on 128/9 in their 20 overs.

Uganda chased down the total untroubled apart from losing Simon Ssesazi. Ronak Patel (62 not out) and Roger Mukasa (35 not out) controlled proceedings and closed out the nine-wicket win. Both batters showed a lot of intent playing with aggression and the win came within 13 overs, something that will impress head coach Jackson Ogwang.

Riazat Ali Shah who had just joined the team a day before got a run out and bowled a tidy spell of two overs and snared two wickets. Simon Ssesazi continued behind the stumps as the side continued to test different combinations. Kenneth Waiswa, Robinson Obuya, Cyrus Kakuru and Alpesh Ramjani are the players who never had a run on the night.

The two sides will meet again today in the final night game of the series.