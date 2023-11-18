Overview: At 11:50 AM, the pair of Peter Magona and Serwano Walusimbi (captain, Entebbe club) will square up against Joseph Bogera and Kenneth Kiddu. This match will be followed by another exciting duel at noon between Saidi Kirarira playing with Richard Mucunguzi against Micheal Odur and Brian Manyindo.

Singleton match play challenge season 8

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Semi-finals:

Peter Magona & Serwano Walusimbi Vs Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu – 11:50 AM

Saidi Kirarira & Richard Mucunguzi Vs Micheal Odur & Brian Manyindo – 12:00 PM

*At Entebbe Club

With overnight rains over the past three days in Entebbe and the surrounding areas, relatively soft and wet fairways await the golfers at the fifth round of the 2023 Singleton match play challenge on Saturday, November 18.

On the day will be the long awaited semi-finals for the exciting championships that marks the eighth season at the par-71 golfing facility whose landmark dog-leg fair-ways and numerous pine trees distinctively stand-out.

This fifth round is the semi-final of the main championship of this year’s exciting series following successful completion of the earlier rounds.

Four pairs remain in competition and will battle for the prestigious grand finale slots next month (Saturday, 2nd December).

Entebbe Club golf course do-leg left hole no.4 | Credit: David Isabirye

These four different pairs have expressed readiness ahead of tee-off.

“We have polished up in the previous weeks with training drills. We are ready” Walusimbi revealed.

Last month witnessed the fourth round (quarter final) stage with initially three pairs qualifying to the next level.

A golfer celebrating a successful putt at the Singleton Golf Challenge Credit: © Kawowo Sports/ DAVID ISABIRYE

The first three pairs to make it to the semi-finals were Mucunguzi & Kirabira, Walusimbi & Magona as well as Odur & Manyindo.

The Bogera & Kiddu pair was determined later after a play-off victory over Moses Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere whose game had earlier on ended in a stalemate.

How they progressed:

Mucunguzi and Kirabira edged Robert Busingye and Innocent Nahabwe 3/2.

Walusimbi and Magona eliminated Jimmy Adiga and Johnson Dairo 2/1.

Odur playing alongside Manyindo humbled Conrad Odere and Shaban Ram 2/1.

In the sudden death; Bogera and Kiddu won their games on holes 2 and 9 over Ssebugwawo and Odere.

Mark Namanya will play in the subsidiary section. Namanya will play with Isreal Arinaitwe, Lloyd Busuulwa and Henry Nsubuga, driving off at 8:50 AM (1st Tee-Box)

Big Field under subsidiary cluster:

The rest of the golfers on the day will play in the subsidiary pool as the different prizes await them at the 19th hole experience thereafter.

Over 120 golfers in total are expected to be in action, chasing the 126 record set during the October contest who also included a visiting delegation from Kakamega Golf Club in Kenya.

Golfers walk to the club house after completing round one of the Singleton Golf Challenge season five in Entebbe

The final tee-offs will take place at 2PM comprising of Evans Moses, Timothy Magezi, Mathias Zungu and B. Bakamutumaho at the first Tee-box.

On the 10th Tee will be Paul Rwigamba, Collins Mwesigwa and Nicolas Raoul.

Last month, Saxophonist Julius Happy Kyazze thrilled the 19th hole gallery with an exceptional performance as a big surprise awaits this time round.

Singleton is the headline sponsor of the challenge, proudly joined by DSTV, NCBA Bank, CFAO Motors, DSTV, Afrisafe and Uganda Airlines as the other partners.